Slovenia Recognises A Palestinian State, New Fighting Flares In Central Gaza

Slovenia is the latest European country to recognise a Palestinian state. The country's parliament voted on Tuesday in support of the move, following in the recent steps of Spain, Ireland and Norway.
Slovenia's prime minister has said he sped up efforts to recognise a State of Palestine in reaction to Israel's expanding invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The monthslong offensive has largely cut off the flow of food, medicine and other supplies to Palestinians who are facing widespread hunger.
Slovenia's government endorsed a motion last week to recognise a Palestinian state and had sent the proposal to parliament for final approval, which was needed for the decision to take effect.
Parliament on Tuesday voted 52 for with no one against recognition in the 90-seat parliament. The remaining lawmakers were not present for the vote.
Slovenia's decision came days after Spain, Norway and Ireland recognised a state of Palestine, a move condemned by Israel.
Previously only seven members of the 27-nation European Union officially recognised a Palestinian state. Five of them are former East bloc countries that announced recognition in 1988, as did Cyprus, before joining the EU. Sweden's recognition came in 2014.
In central Gaza, the Israeli military said on Tuesday that its troops backed by airstrikes have launched a ground operation into the Bureij refugee camp. Local hospital officials say a strike in the urban camp killed 11 Palestinians, including three children and a woman.
The Israeli airstrikes and ground offensives across the Gaza Strip come as international mediators wait for Israel and Hamas to respond to a new ceasefire and hostage release proposal, according to Qatar, which has played a key role in negotiations alongside Egypt and the US.
Announcing the proposal last week, US President Joe Biden said the three-phase plan was Israeli. However, Israeli leaders have since appeared to distance themselves from the proposal and vowed to keep fighting Hamas until the group is destroyed.
Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.
Israel launched the war in Gaza after Hamas' October 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people -- mostly civilians -- and abducted about 250. Around 80 hostages captured on October 7 are believed to still be alive in Gaza, alongside the remains of 43 others.