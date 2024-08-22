International

Russia: Drone Attacks On Military Facility In Southern Region Spark Fire

Regional Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov said on Telegram that a “defense ministry facility” was on fire after being attacked with drones in the area of Marinovka. There were no casualties, he said.

Drone attack caused fire at Russian military facility
Drone attack caused fire at Russian military facility Photo: AP
info_icon

A drone attack sparked a fire at a military facility in the Volgograd region of southern Russia on Thursday, regional officials and the country's Ministry of Defence said.

Regional Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov said on Telegram that a “defense ministry facility” was on fire after being attacked with drones in the area of Marinovka. There were no casualties, he said.

Bocharov did not specify what was damaged but Russian Telegram channels said that drones attempted to attack a military air base near Marinovka in the village of Oktyabrsky.

Ukraine did not acknowledge the attack but it comes as Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russia, with a ground offensive into the Russian region of Kursk and drone attacks that targeted Moscow on Wednesday in what the capital's mayor called one of the largest done attacks to date since Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Videos shared on Russian social media channels showed thick black smoke rising from the air base and an explosion in the night sky reportedly near the base. Marinovka is about 300 kilometers (185 miles) east of the Ukrainian border and about the same distance west from the border with Kazakhstan.

The Baza Telegram channel, which is close to Russian law enforcement, said one drone was taken down several kilometers (miles) from the airfield and that wreckage from another fell on a trailer near the air base, causing it to catch fire.

Data from NASA fire satellites, which monitor Earth for forest blazes, showed fires breaking out around the air base's apron, where fighter jets previously have been seen parked.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Rizwan-Shakeel Register Tons Against BAN In Rawalpindi
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  3. ACB Hopeful Of Hosting I'ntl Fixtures After Successful Domestic Tourneys
  4. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: England Take Charge After Skittling Sri Lanka For 236 Runs - In Pics
  5. Cheteshwar Pujara: India Test Specialist Relieved After Sussex Sign Hughes For 2025 Season
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  2. Premier League: Forest Complete Loan Move For Villa Defender Moreno
  3. Premier League: Martinez Eyes Trophy With Aston Villa After Contract Renewal
  4. Young Boys 3-2 Galatasaray: Swiss Side Take Slender First-leg Lead In Champions League Play-Off Tie
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal 3: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  2. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  3. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  4. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  5. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Extremely Disturbing', Says SC On Autopsy Timing, CBI Questions FIR Filing
  2. Budget 2024-25: Misses The Mark on Employment, Social Welfare And Marginalised Communities Amidst Unprecedented Needs
  3. Man Collapses Due To Cardiac Arrest At Delhi Airport, CISF Officer's Quick CPR Saves Him | On Cam
  4. Kolkata Rape Outrage: Revisiting Hathras, Budaun And Sambhal
  5. Tripura: 10 Dead In Flood, Landslides; Over 32,000 People Moved To Safety
Entertainment News
  1. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  2. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  3. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  4. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  5. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
US News
  1. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  2. iPhone 16 Rumored To Enhance Action Button Customization With New iOS 18 Features | Details Inside
  3. McDonald's Brings Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toys To The US | How To Collect All 9 Of Them!
  4. Taylor Swift Confirms Long-Due Rumor, Teases Suspected Easter Eggs In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video
  5. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
World News
  1. What The Women Of Bangladesh Fought For
  2. Six-Year-Old Vietnamese Boy, Lost In Deep Forest For 5 Days, Found Alive
  3. Russia: Drone Attacks On Military Facility In Southern Region Spark Fire
  4. Japan: Robot's Attempt To Get Nuclear Fuel Sample Of Damaged Fukushima Daiichi Reactor Suspended
  5. Canada: 2 Major Freight Railroads Come To Full Stop Without New Labour Contracts
Latest Stories
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  2. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  3. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Key Congress Poll Meet, Statehood Restoration Push
  4. ‘Might Drop Nuclear Bomb On India’: British YouTuber Miles Routledge Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Rizwan-Shakeel Register Tons Against BAN In Rawalpindi
  6. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Delhi-NCR: Auto-Taxi Drivers On Strike Today And Tomorrow | Know Why
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Extremely Disturbing', Says SC On Autopsy Timing, CBI Questions FIR Filing