Putin To Visit North Korea Next Week As Kim Jong Un Hails Close Ties With Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit North Korea very soon. Following Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia in 2023, the Russian President accepted an invite to visit Pyongyang and is now expected to go around next week.
As per Russian newspaper Vedomosti, Putin is expected to visit North Korea in the coming few weeks. Furthermore, reports have added that after his visit to North Korea, Putin is expected to make a visit to Vietnam as well.
Kim Jong Un Hails Ties With Russia
On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hailed its ties with Russia, especially in the fields of military and economy.
“Thanks to the significant meeting between us at the Vostochney Spaceport in September last year, (North Korea)-Russia friendly and cooperative relations developed into an unbreakable relationship of comrades-in-arms,” stated Kim Jong Un.
The Supreme Leader's comments come ahead of Putin's likely visit to the state. Notably, Putin's visit to North Korea will also come at a time when tensions are high due to the conflict with South Korea, Japan and the United States.
Putin Likely To Visit North Korea, Vietnam
As reported by Vedomosti, the Russian leader is expected to visit North Korea sometime next week. After he visits Pyongyang and his close friend Kim Jong Un, Putin is then expected to fly out to Vietnam around June 19 and 20.
An official confirmation from the Russian Foreign Ministry and Kremlin is awaired regarding the dates of the visit.
Putin's visit to North Korea had been finalised after Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia last year. During Kim's visit, the two allies discussed ways to strengthen their ties amid increasing hostility from the West.
During Kim's visit in September 2023, Putin has promised Pyongyang that Russia will help it build satellites. After Kim's visit, the Kremlin stated that Moscow and Pyongyang will work towards building a partnership "in all areas".
As far as Vietnam is concerned, officials in Hanoi have told Reuters that Putin's visit as been agreed upon, however, an agenda is yet to be finalised.