PM Modi Speaks To British Prime Minister Truss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss to congratulate her on assuming office and appreciated her role in furthering bilateral relations.

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 7:21 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss to congratulate her on assuming office and appreciated her role in furthering bilateral relations.

“The two leaders discussed various issues of bilateral interest including the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030, ongoing FTA negotiations, defense & security cooperation, and the people-to-people ties between both countries,” a statement from the External Affairs Ministry said.

The prime minister also conveyed deep condolences to the royal family and the people of the UK on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Truss had assumed office as British Prime Minister on Tuesday.

During the phone call with Truss, Modi also appreciated her contributions to the India-Britain bilateral relationship in her previous roles as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary. 

Both leaders committed to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Britain. 

Modi tweeted later, "Spoke with UK PM @trussliz and exchanged views on further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all sectors. I also conveyed condolences on the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." 

(Inputs from PTI)

