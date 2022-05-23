Monday, May 23, 2022
Police Searching for NYC Subway Gunman Seek Public Help

Police searching for an unidentified man who shot and killed another passenger on a moving New York City subway train asked for the public's help Monday.

Updated: 23 May 2022 8:30 pm

“We need all eyes on this,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Twitter. She posted two surveillance camera photographs of the unidentified suspect, a burly man dressed in a hoodie on a hot day. The shooter fled after the Q train arrived at the Canal Street station in Manhattan late Sunday morning. He shot and killed 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez of Brooklyn.


Enriquez had worked for Goldman Sachs' global investment research division since 2013. Goldman chair and CEO David Solomon said Enriquez was a dedicated and beloved employee and that the company was devastated. Enriquez "epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence,” Solomon said in a prepared statement.

Witnesses told police the gunman was pacing the last car of the train, “and without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters Sunday. The shooting came more than a month after a man opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train, scattering random shots that wounded 10 people.


The person charged in that attack, Frank James, had posted dozens of online videos ranting about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness.

