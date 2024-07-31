Paris Olympics: Macron's Viral 'Kiss' Photo With French Sports Minister Sparks Row

A photo of French President Emmaneul Macron in a close embrace with Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera who is also seen planting a kiss near his neck during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony has caused a row on social media.
An X user was quick to point to out the social awkwardness in the room as the 46-year-old President tightly gripped the arm of Oudea-Castera, a former professional tennis player, who is now Macron's subordinate.
In the image, Oudea-Castera is seen clutching the President's arm with one hand, while wrapping the other hand around his neck in an affection manner and planting a kiss on his cheek, in a close range to his neck.
A user said how Prime Minister Gabriel Attal -- who is also in the picture -- is pretending to look elsewhere, adding that "He doesn't know where to stand!"
The photo, which has gone viral across social media, has received a sea of reactions. "Brigitte (Macron's wife) won't like it," said one user.
"I find this photo indecent, it's not worthy of a president and a minister," another user remarked. While a different comment read, "It's my lover that I'm kissing like this. Embarrassing."
"The French are known for kissing on both cheeks as a greeting. Vive La France!" another X user said.
According to the New York Post, the photo was brought to everyone's attention by a French magazine named -- Madame Figaro -- which termed the kiss to be "strange", adding that the French sports minister has an affinity with drawing attention to herself.
Oudea-Castera has been the centre of quite a few controversies this year. Earlier, she also took a dip in the Seine River in a bid to reduce any fears over E.coli and bacteria levels in the water. Notably, the waterway is also where several Olympic games events are scheduled to take place.
Reportedly, a number of events including the men's triathlon have been postponed in view of the water quality concerns.