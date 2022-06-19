Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Pakistan Releases 20 Indian Fishermen After 5 Years

The released fishermen, who were lodged at Malir district jail in the Landhi area of Karachi were sent to Lahore, where from they will be handed by Pakistan to Indian authorities at the Wagah border.

The scene Attari-Wagah border.(File photo-Representational image) PTI File Photo

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 3:24 pm

Pakistan in a goodwill gesture on Sunday released 20 Indian fishermen who have been languishing in a Karachi jail for the last five years for allegedly fishing illegally in the country's waters.

The twenty fishermen were lodged at Malir district jail in the Landhi area of Karachi. They were sent to Lahore on their way to the Wagah border where they will be handed over to the Indian authorities.

Jail superintendent Muhammad Irshad said the fishermen were released on the order of the federal government.

“They were in jail for the last five years. Today, they were handed over to the Edhi trust which will be responsible for taking them to Lahore under police escort,” he said.

Irshad said the fishermen were arrested by the Maritime Security Force in June 2018 and then jailed for fishing illegally in Pakistan’s territorial waters.

Faisal Edhi, who heads the welfare foundation, said all expenses and travelling of the Indian fishermen were being taken care of by them.

Edhi trust is a non-profit social welfare organisation.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest rival fishermen for violating the maritime boundary which is poorly marked at some points.

(With PTI inputs)
 

