International

Pakistan Likely To Privatise Its National Flag Carrier PIA By August: Report

Pakistan: The six companies have been shortlisted for the privatization of the national flag carrier—PIA.

PTI
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) likely to be privatised.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Pakistan is likely to privatise its national flag carrier— Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by first week of August, reports said on Wednesday.

The move to privatise PIA has been on top of the agenda of the country’s government after the groundwork was completed by the caretaker government that was in place to organize elections.

Representational Image | - AP
Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report

BY PTI

According to the PTI report, six companies have been shortlisted for the privatization of the national flag carrier—PIA.

The shortlisted companies have sought details related to PIA and asked for time till July to review the financial issues of the national airline, the report said.

Representational Image | - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Website
Pakistan: Air Hostess Goes Missing In Canada, Leaves 'Thank You' Note

BY Outlook Web Desk

Meanwhile, the authorities are providing the required information to the consortium of shortlisted companies.

Earlier, a consortium of six companies has been pre-qualified for privatizing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Pakistan International Airlines Flight - null
Pakistan: National Carrier Airlines Cancels 48 Flights Due To Unavailability Of Fuel

BY PTI

The report said the companies that lie in the pre-qualified consortium will now be eligible to participate in the bidding process for the PIA.

The decision was made during the Privatisation Commission Board meeting this week which was chaired by Privatization Minister Aleem Khan, who emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring a transparent and efficient privatisation process for all loss-making state-owned companies, report said.

It added to maintain transparency and foster confidence, Khan proposed broadcasting the privatisation proceedings live on media platforms to assure all stakeholders about the integrity of the process.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
  2. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal; Delhi Court Allows 3-Day CBI Custody For Delhi CM
  3. Akhilesh Yadav’s Message To LS Speaker Om Birla: ‘Expect No Public Representative’s Voice Will Be Stifled’
  4. Hope Voice Of Opposition Will Be Allowed In Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi
  5. Karnataka: Bengaluru Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Assault Case
Entertainment News
  1. Kareena Kapoor Reveals Her Favourite Group Chat ‘With All Juice’, Relates Saif Ali Khan To ‘Rolling Eyes’ Emojis
  2. Suniel Shetty Brews Filter Coffee, Bharti Singh Prepares Medu Vada In ‘Laughter Chefs’
  3. Harsh Mayar Of 'Gullak' Fame Gains 8 Kilos For His Role In The Show
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Prediction: Prabhas Starrer Expected To Earn Rs 100 Crore Worldwide On Day 1
  5. Rashmika Mandanna Attends Childhood Friend's Wedding In Kodagu; Says 'I Miss Home'
Sports News
  1. India At Paris Olympics 2024: Five Boxers Set To Train In Germany Ahead Of The Games
  2. County Championship 2024: Ollie Robinson Registers Second-Most Expensive Over In First-Class Cricket
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Judoka Tulika Maan Shifts Focus To Medal Pursuit After Surprise Quota
  4. Formula 1: Lando Norris Has 'Emerged From The Pack' As Red Bull's Main Threat, Says Horner
  5. SA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup SF: 'Best Game' Is Yet To Come, Says South Africa Coach Rob Walter
World News
  1. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
  2. Kenya President William Ruto Rejects New Tax Bill, Sends It Back To Parliament After Deadly Protests Kill 23
  3. Italy PM Pays Homage To Satnam Singh In Parliament, Condemns 'Inhumane Act' That Killed Indian Farm Worker
  4. Swiss Inspect The Damage After Sudden Storms Flood Roads, Halt Air Traffic In Geneva
  5. Russia Begins Closed Door Trial For WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: Who Is He And Why Was He Arrested?
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case