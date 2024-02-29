Pakistan: Air Hostess Goes Missing In Canada, Leaves 'Thank You' Note

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cabin crew member, identified as Maryam Raza, has gone missing in Canada after landing in Toronto on Tuesday, according to a report by Pakistan’s Dawn.

Raza, who arrived on PIA flight PK-782 from Islamabad, failed to report for duty on the return flight to Karachi. When authorities looking for Maryam opened her hotel room, they found her PIA uniform with the ‘Thank you, PIA’ note.