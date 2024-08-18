International

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Confuses India And Pakistan In Gaffe At Queens India Day Parade

Addressing the Indian community in New York at the 9th India Day Parade, the mayor made a gaffe and referred to India as Pakistan a few times.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams At Queens India Day Parade
NYC Mayor Eric Adams At Queens India Day Parade 2024 | Photo: X/@NYCMayor
As Indians across the globe marked the 78th Independence Day on August 25, New York City Mayor Eric Adams also joined in on the celebrations. Addressing the Indian community in New York at the 9th India Day Parade, the mayor made a gaffe and referred to India as Pakistan a few times.

As per a PTI report, the NYC mayor mixed up India with Pakistan at least three times.

"We raised the flag earlier this week at Bowling Green…And I think no greater symbol of what you offer to this community than the men and women who are part of the law enforcement community, who are here, the Pakistani officers, who are continuing to grow in their numbers and ranks as they continue to show that public safety is the prerequisite to our prosperity," Adams was quoted as saying.

"So I thank you for allowing me to come here. I've known this community for so long, from little Pakistan and Queens, little Pakistan and Brooklyn, you are a major foundation of our entire city. So let's continue to celebrate your independence," Adams added further.

As per PTI, someone from the crowd was heard correcting the NYC Mayor and shouting "India, it's India".

Ahead of the Queens Parade, the Mayor attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at Bowling Park in lower Manhattan on August 15 where he addressed the Indian community. A day before, the mayor had addressed the flag-raising ceremony at the same venue on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14.

During his independence day speech, Mayor Adams referred to "New York City as the New Delhi of America." While the sentiment earned raptous applause from the Indian community, Adams has been trolled by many for being "unoriginal" and using the same sentence with other countries as well.

For Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations, the NYC mayor was heard saying "NYC is the Islamabad of America." On several other occasion, the Mayor has referred to NYC as Tel Aviv, Port-au-Prince, Istanbul, Kyiv and other world capitals.

