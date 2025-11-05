Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Speech In NYC Ends With Dhoom Machale Outro And Hope For A New Era

In his acceptance speech, mayor‑elect Zohran Mamdani emphasised hope, bold affordability plans and cultural pride as he addressed supporters in Brooklyn after winning the race.

Zohran Mamdani, NYC mayor 2025, victory speech NYC
New York State Representative Zohran Mamdani Photo: AP
  • Mamdani opened his Brooklyn victory speech with a Nehru quote, framing the win as a “new age” for New York.

  • He highlighted key policies: free buses, universal childcare, and a rent freeze to address the city’s cost-of-living crisis.

  • Supporters celebrated with a Bollywood-style rally, dancing to Dhoom Machale, while Mamdani addressed political rivals including Donald Trump and Andrew Cuomo.

Zohran Mamdani addressed thousands of supporters in Brooklyn following his historic election as New York City’s next mayor, celebrating a victory that represents generational, ideological, and cultural change. Opening his speech with a quote from India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mamdani said, "A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, New York has done just that."

How Did Mamdani Frame His Victory?

Throughout his under-30-minute speech, Mamdani framed his win as the start of a “new age” for the city. He repeatedly emphasised hope, echoing the energy seen in Barack Obama’s campaigns, "Today we have spoken in a clear voice: hope is alive."

He positioned the election as a signal to the political establishment, asserting that New Yorkers had toppled longstanding political figures, including Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. "In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light," he said.

Illustration: Saahil - null
Zohran Mamdani: Red-Blue Republic Of New York

BY Souzeina Mushtaq

The speech also highlighted Mamdani’s key campaign promises: free buses, universal childcare, and a freeze on rising rents, which he described as "the most ambitious plan yet to confront our city’s cost-of-living crisis." He framed these policies as directly benefiting New York’s working-class communities, from taxi drivers to healthcare workers, who had powered his grassroots campaign.

How Did Mamdani Address Opponents and Political Rivals?

Mamdani did not avoid confrontation. He spoke directly to former President Donald Trump, "Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up."

"To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us."

He also addressed Andrew Cuomo respectfully: "Let tonight be the last time I utter his name, as we turn the page on a politics that abandoned the many and answered only to the few."

Zohran Mamdani - | Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

BY Outlook News Desk

These statements underscored the tension between Mamdani’s progressive campaign and the city’s established political figures while reinforcing his message of unity and collective action.

What Cultural and Community Elements Shaped the Celebration?

The victory celebration reflected Mamdani’s cultural heritage and grassroots support. Campaign posters and the New York City flag were waved as the crowd cheered to the Hindi hit “Dhoom Machale”, blending political energy with a Bollywood-style flourish.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, and raised in New York City, Mamdani comes from a family with strong Indian roots. His mother, filmmaker Mira Nair, is internationally recognised for films including Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake, and Salaam Bombay!, while his father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a Ugandan-born academic of Indian descent. Mamdani’s background, he indicated, informs his perspective on immigrant rights and social equity—a theme he wove throughout his speech.

He told supporters: "This city is your city, and this democracy is yours, too," emphasising inclusion, representation, and the empowerment of historically marginalised communities.

Zohran Mamdani with his mother Mira Nair - Instagram
How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

BY Outlook News Desk

Mamdani’s election marks multiple firsts: he will be the first Muslim mayor of New York, the first of Indian descent, the first born in Africa, and the youngest mayor in more than a century. His ascent from community organiser and state assemblyman to the city’s highest office underscores the growing influence of progressive politics in urban America and signals a symbolic shift in New York’s political landscape.

The mayor-elect will be sworn in as the 111th mayor of New York City on January 1, beginning a term that blends generational change, cultural representation, and policy ambition, all highlighted in the speech that celebrated his victory.

Published At:
