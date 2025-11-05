Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Speech In NYC Ends With Dhoom Machale Outro And Hope For A New Era

Zohran Mamdani addressed thousands of supporters in Brooklyn following his historic election as New York City’s next mayor, celebrating a victory that represents generational, ideological, and cultural change. Opening his speech with a quote from India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mamdani said, "A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, New York has done just that."