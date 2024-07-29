North Korea Floods: Heavy Rains Trigger Emergency In DPRK, Kim Jong Un Leads Evacuation Ops

Torrential rains left thousands of people in North Korea stranded over the weekend. The record-breaking rain prompted North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong Un to declare an "emergency" as he ordered evacuation operations.
As per state media KCNA, the heavy rain hit the border cities of Sinuiju and Uiju county. Around 5,000 people were airlifted and evacuated amid the heavy rains.
The heavy rains are expected to add to North Korea's existing problems such as food scarcity and poor infrastructure.
Despite North Korea being "secretive" when it comes to disaster within the nation, news outlets in the state have been open about the floods and noted the record-breaking rain as a "grave crisis".
As per a report by KCNA, Kim Jong Un inspected the flood-hit areas and was accompanied by Jo Yong Won and Pak Thae Song, secretaries of the Central Committee of the WPK.
"He guided the work for the rescue and evacuation of inhabitants from the area hit by intensive heavy rain and the disaster-predicted area," the state-run agency added further.
Furthermore, as per KCNA, helicopters of the Air Force, the KPA and various kinds of lifeboats of the Navy and the maritime guard formation of the Border Guards were ordered by Kim Jong Un to carry out immediate rescue operations.
As per local reports, the rain struck North Korea on Sunday near the northern border of the DPRK and China.
The record-breaking levels of the rain caused the water level of the Amnok River to exceed far over the danger line, creating a "grave crisis".