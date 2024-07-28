North Korea Vows 'Total Destruction' Of Enemies, Says US & South Korea 'Hell-Bent' On Starting Nuclear War

As tensions between the two Koreas continue to rise, North Korea has vowed "total destruction" of its enemies. During the celebration of "Victory Day" which marks the anniversary of the Korean War, DPRK military officials have stated that Pyongyang will "totally destroy" its enemies whenever Kim Jong Un gives the order.
Based on a report by state media KCNA, Army Colonel Ri Un Ryong and Navy Lieutenant Commander Yu Kyong S expressed "surging hatred" towards the United States and South Korea at a meeting on Saturday.
The meeting on Saturday took place to observe the 71st anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, which North Korea refers to as "victory day". Seoul does not observe any anniversary event.
During the meeting, which was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, military officials vowed to strengthen DRPK's war efficiency to stage an "overwhelming attack on the enemy anytime and without delay and totally destroy them once the respected Supreme Commander Kim Jong Un gives an order".
Furthermore, the military official further accused the United States and South Korea of being "hell-bent to provoke a nuclear war".
On July 27, 1953, North Korea signed an armistice agreement with the US and China, bringing an end to the hostilities in the three-year war.
However, hostilities between North and South Korea ended with a truce, not a treaty, which means that Pyongyang and Seoul are still at war.
In the past year, tensions between North and South Korea have escalated at a great scale. With the 2018 military agreement scrapped from both sides, the two Koreas seem to be preparing for war.
Furthermore, over the past few months, North Korea has been sending over trash filled balloons towards Seoul. In response to this, South Korea resumed its loud-speaker broadcasts at the DMZ.