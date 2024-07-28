International

North Korea Vows 'Total Destruction' Of Enemies, Says US & South Korea 'Hell-Bent' On Starting Nuclear War

The meeting on Saturday took place to observe the 71st anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, which North Korea refers to as "victory day". Seoul does not observe any anniversary event.

north korea kim jong un
North Korea Vows 'Total Destruction' Of Enemies, Says US & South Korea 'Hell-Bent' On Starting Nuclear War Photo: AP
info_icon

As tensions between the two Koreas continue to rise, North Korea has vowed "total destruction" of its enemies. During the celebration of "Victory Day" which marks the anniversary of the Korean War, DPRK military officials have stated that Pyongyang will "totally destroy" its enemies whenever Kim Jong Un gives the order.

Based on a report by state media KCNA, Army Colonel Ri Un Ryong and Navy Lieutenant Commander Yu Kyong S expressed "surging hatred" towards the United States and South Korea at a meeting on Saturday.

South Korean Team At Paris Olympics 2024 | - AP
South Korea Wrongly Introduced As North Korea At Paris Olympics

BY Outlook Web Desk

The meeting on Saturday took place to observe the 71st anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, which North Korea refers to as "victory day". Seoul does not observe any anniversary event.

During the meeting, which was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, military officials vowed to strengthen DRPK's war efficiency to stage an "overwhelming attack on the enemy anytime and without delay and totally destroy them once the respected Supreme Commander Kim Jong Un gives an order".

Furthermore, the military official further accused the United States and South Korea of being "hell-bent to provoke a nuclear war".

On July 27, 1953, North Korea signed an armistice agreement with the US and China, bringing an end to the hostilities in the three-year war.

However, hostilities between North and South Korea ended with a truce, not a treaty, which means that Pyongyang and Seoul are still at war.

In the past year, tensions between North and South Korea have escalated at a great scale. With the 2018 military agreement scrapped from both sides, the two Koreas seem to be preparing for war.

Furthermore, over the past few months, North Korea has been sending over trash filled balloons towards Seoul. In response to this, South Korea resumed its loud-speaker broadcasts at the DMZ.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score: West Indies On The Look Out For Batting Miracle At Edgbaston
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W, SL-W Face-Off To Be Crowned Continental Champions
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Final Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet & Co Bat First In Dambulla
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is A Bowlers’ Captain, Says Axar Patel
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Register Clinical 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Pallekele - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Football Roundup: Win For USA, Ukraine, Argentina - All Match Reports
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Deducted Six Points, Coaches Banned Over Drone Spying Scandal
  3. Chelsea 1-4 Celtic: Ruthless Bhoys Brush Maresca's Men Aside
  4. English Premier League: Manchester United Made Right Decision By Keeping Ten Hag, Says Onana
  5. Fabio Carvalho Committed To 'Making Statement' In Liverpool Pre-season
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Osaka Crashes Out In First Round To Fierce Kerber
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  3. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: Scary Visuals Of Flooded Basement Surface; Fire Dept Says 'NOC Was Given For Storage'
  2. Weather News Highlights: Rain Lashes Over Madhya Pradesh; Light Showers Expected In Delhi-NCR
  3. Puja Khedkar Row: Centre's Panel Submits Report On Controversial IAS Officer
  4. 'Blasphemy': Online Tutor Faces Criticism For Comparing Lord Ram With Mughal Emperor Akbar; Apologises Later
  5. From Golf For Rs 100 To The Abrogation Of Article 370: A Tale Of Unfulfilled Promises
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Action-Drama Picks Pace, Earns Rs 13.75 Crore
  2. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Karan Johar Pens A Note Of Gratitude As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Turns One
  3. Robert Downey Jr Returns To Marvel Not As Iron Man But As Doctor Doom - Watch Viral Video Inside
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Alia Bhatt Adjusted Her 'Loud' Tone After Marriage: She Changed More For Me
  5. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Box Office Collection 2: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Earns Rs 44 Crore In India
US News
  1. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  2. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  3. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
  4. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  5. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
World News
  1. North Korea Vows 'Total Destruction' Of Enemies, Says US & South Korea 'Hell-Bent' On Starting Nuclear War
  2. France Train Attack: Rail Services To Return To Normal On Monday; Hunt For Vandals Still On
  3. Israel Targets South Lebanon After Golan Heights Rocket Attack, IDF Confirms Attacks On Hezbollah Posts
  4. Congo: Seven Killed After Stampede At Music Concert In Kinshasa
  5. Mali Rebel Coalition Kills Dozens Of Soldiers And Russian Wagner Mercenaries
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs