'No Red Lines': Yemen's Houthis Vow 'Huge' Retaliation After Israeli Strikes Hodeidah

Yemeni militant group Houthis have pledged a "huge" retaliation following Israeli strikes on the port city of Hodeidah. On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes hit an oil refinery in Hodeidah, which sparked a huge blaze.
Following these airstrikes, the Iran-backed group has vowed to carry out a response that will shake Israel.
Speaking to Al Jazeera, a spokesperson for the militant group stated that they will continue to attack Israel and will not be abiding by the rules of engagement.
A day after the Israeli strike killed six people, Mohammed Abdulsalam, the spokesperson for the group stated that there would be "no red lines" in the Houthi response to Tel Aviv.
"All sensitive institutions with all its levels will be a target for us," he was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.
Israel's strike in Hodeidah comes after the drone strike by the militant group killed one in Tel Aviv. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned of more strikes if Houthis "dare to attack" Israel.
Israel's strike on Yemen is the first direct hit on the country since the start of the war with Hamas on October 7, 2023. The Hodeidah strike has killed six people and injured nearly 90 people.
The Houthis, which are part of the alliance between Hamas and Hezbollah, have been targeting ships in the Red Sea, especially those countries which have shown unconditional support to Israel.
Several cargo ships and more from the UK and United States have been under attack by Houthi pirates.