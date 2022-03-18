Friday, Mar 18, 2022
NEWSFLASH: Ukraine's Second-Largest Airport In Lviv Attacked

Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport was hit by aerial bombardment by Russian forces in the early hours of Friday. 

Russia-Ukraine war. AP

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 12:04 pm

Russia attacked Ukraine's second-largest airport in the city of Lviv on Friday morning. 

Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport was hit by the aerial bombardment in the early hours of Friday. 

