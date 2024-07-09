International

NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda

The Washington summit, which will mark 75 years since the foundation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, will also be a first for new members Sweden and Finland and a last for outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

Washington To Host NATO Summit 2024
info_icon

Washington is all set to host the NATO Summit from July 9 to July 11. This summit, which will mark 75 years since the foundation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, will also be a first for new members Sweden and Finland and a last for outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

This week at the NATO Summit, a array of issues are expected to be discussed. From Ukraine's membership amid growing Russian aggression to the upcoming US Presidential Elections, here's what on the agenda.

NATO Summit 2024: What's On Agenda?

Membership For Ukraine

The Wahsington Summit comes a day after Russia carried out one of its largest missile barrage since its invasion in 2022. The barrage if missiles killed 31 and destroyed a children's hospital in Kyiv.

As Russian aggression continues to intensify, there is no agreement amongst NATO members to extend an invitation to Ukraine. Despite statements and assurances made that NATO is for Ukraine, a consensus between all 32 member states is needed for Kyiv to be given membership of the Western alliance.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to be present at the summit in Washington to meet with world leaders as his country continues to face a war with Moscow.

Latest updates on Russia-Ukraine war | - AP
Russia-Ukraine War: 31 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

US Presidential Elections

While the US elections are not expected to be discussed, it is expected to be a major topic, especially after Biden's performance in the debate and the concerns regarding his health and old age.

Another concern for the NATO alliance during this summit would be the possible return of Donald Trump.

The European allies of NATO continue to remain skeptical of Trump, who is seen as one of the staunchest critic of the military alliance. Trump, who claims to be the "best leader of the alliance", had already sparked a row when he stated that he would "let Putin do whatever he wants" to NATO countries.

Rise Of Far-Right In Europe

The rise of far-right parties and alliances across Europe are expected to be a cause of concern, especially with Hungarian PM Viktor Orban at the head of the EU presidency.

Despite his move for peace in Ukraine, Orban is known for accusing the West of fueling the war in Ukraine and leading a more "Russia-friendly" nation.

Furthermore, the rise of the right-wing in Europe, which was also reflected during the EU Parliament Elections, points to more skepticism the other side of the Atlantic has towards the Western alliance.

China

From aggression towards Taiwan, disputes in the South China Sea to Beijing's growing friendship with Russia, China will always remain a key topic at NATO.

Outgoing Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has also accused China of supplying high-end tech for Russian weapons, which are then being used in Ukraine.

Rejecting Stoltenberg's accusation, China alleged that NATO has been constantly "challenging China, interfering in China’s domestic affairs, misrepresenting and vilifying our domestic and foreign policies, and seriously challenging China’s interests and security.”

The 32 member states are expected to discuss a plethora of issues this week, but the war in Ukraine is expected to dominate the Washington Summit.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  5. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
Football News
  1. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
  2. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: ESP Coach Says Lamine Yamal Must Adapt To 'Reality' Of Harsh Treatment
  3. ESP Vs FRA, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Rodri Desperate To Replicate Spain's 'Golden Generation'
  4. FRA Vs ESP, Euro Semi-Final: Mbappe At '50% Is 100% For Anyone Else', Warns De La Fuente
  5. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Seal 22.5m Euro Deal For Stuttgart Captain Waldemar Anton
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
  2. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Crushes Holger Rune, Sails Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Wimbledon: Svitolina Struggled For Focus After Russia Attacks On Homeland Ukraine
  4. Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz Fights Back To Stun Alexander Zverev In Last-16 Thriller
  5. Indian Legend Leander Paes To Showcase Grand Slam Trophies In Tennis Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Meets Putin In Russia; IMD Issues High Tide Alert In Mumbai
  2. In Modi's First Visit To Russia Since Ukraine War, US' Message For Sovereignty
  3. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  4. Agnipath Scheme Row: How Different Is The Compensation On Death For Agniveers Than For Regular Soldiers?
  5. Trial By Fire, But No Compensation? The Agniveer Controversy In The Parliament
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Russia-Ukraine War: 31 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  2. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  3. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Discusses Further NATO Support With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
  4. Flags Of India And Russia Projected On Ostakino TV Tower In Moscow As PM Modi Begins High-Profile Visit
  5. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Sports News Highlights: Narang Named India's Paris Chef De Mission; Warner 'Open To Playing' CT 2025
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured