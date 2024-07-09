NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda

Washington is all set to host the NATO Summit from July 9 to July 11. This summit, which will mark 75 years since the foundation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, will also be a first for new members Sweden and Finland and a last for outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg
This week at the NATO Summit, a array of issues are expected to be discussed. From Ukraine's membership amid growing Russian aggression to the upcoming US Presidential Elections, here's what on the agenda.
NATO Summit 2024: What's On Agenda?
Membership For Ukraine
The Wahsington Summit comes a day after Russia carried out one of its largest missile barrage since its invasion in 2022. The barrage if missiles killed 31 and destroyed a children's hospital in Kyiv.
As Russian aggression continues to intensify, there is no agreement amongst NATO members to extend an invitation to Ukraine. Despite statements and assurances made that NATO is for Ukraine, a consensus between all 32 member states is needed for Kyiv to be given membership of the Western alliance.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to be present at the summit in Washington to meet with world leaders as his country continues to face a war with Moscow.
US Presidential Elections
While the US elections are not expected to be discussed, it is expected to be a major topic, especially after Biden's performance in the debate and the concerns regarding his health and old age.
Another concern for the NATO alliance during this summit would be the possible return of Donald Trump.
The European allies of NATO continue to remain skeptical of Trump, who is seen as one of the staunchest critic of the military alliance. Trump, who claims to be the "best leader of the alliance", had already sparked a row when he stated that he would "let Putin do whatever he wants" to NATO countries.
Rise Of Far-Right In Europe
The rise of far-right parties and alliances across Europe are expected to be a cause of concern, especially with Hungarian PM Viktor Orban at the head of the EU presidency.
Despite his move for peace in Ukraine, Orban is known for accusing the West of fueling the war in Ukraine and leading a more "Russia-friendly" nation.
Furthermore, the rise of the right-wing in Europe, which was also reflected during the EU Parliament Elections, points to more skepticism the other side of the Atlantic has towards the Western alliance.
China
From aggression towards Taiwan, disputes in the South China Sea to Beijing's growing friendship with Russia, China will always remain a key topic at NATO.
Outgoing Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has also accused China of supplying high-end tech for Russian weapons, which are then being used in Ukraine.
Rejecting Stoltenberg's accusation, China alleged that NATO has been constantly "challenging China, interfering in China’s domestic affairs, misrepresenting and vilifying our domestic and foreign policies, and seriously challenging China’s interests and security.”
The 32 member states are expected to discuss a plethora of issues this week, but the war in Ukraine is expected to dominate the Washington Summit.