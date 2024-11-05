As the war in Gaza continues, the United States has issued a stark warning to Israel regarding the lack of progress on sending humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Israel is bracing itself for another attack from Iran after a series of Iranian leaders vowed to retaliate to Israeli strikes in Tehran last month.
Middle East Tensions | Latest Developments
US' Warning To Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza
The United States, Israel's key ally amid the war in Gaza, has issued a warning to Tel Aviv regarding the lack of progress made in delivering aid to the war-torn strip.
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Monday that Israel is yet to fulfill the requirements of Gaza aid laid out by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Llyod Austin.
In the mandate issued by the US officials, Israel has been called on to allow a minimum of 350 trucks into Gaza daily. However, as per UN data, only 71 trucks of aid have entered the Palestinian territory on a daily basis.
"We have seen an increase in some measurements. But if you look at the stipulated recommendations in the letter — those have not been met," said Miller.
After this observation, Washington noted its 30-day deadline to Israel to send in more aid to Gaza and stated that the US would have to take action if Israel failed to meet its deadline.
Israel Braces For Another Iranian Attack
Amid the tensions between Iran and Israel, Tel Aviv is bracing itself for another attack from Iran. This preparation comes after multiple Iranian leaders vowed to retaliate against the strikes Israel launched last month.
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has already issued a warning to Israel and the United States of a "crushing response".
Hospitals Across Gaza Targeted Yet Again
As Israel continues its bombardment of the Palestinian territory, Israel forces attacked Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza for a second day.
The series of strikes have wounded medical staff and patients, including newborn babies at the facility’s nursery.
Israel Attacks Syria
After the spill over in Lebanon, Israeli forces launched a series of strikes towards the Syrian capital of Damascus.
As per the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Israel targeted a series of civilian areas in South Damascus. In response to this, Syria has urged the UN to take "urgent action to stop Israel's aggression towards the country".
Syria stresses that the aggressive and criminal practices of the Israeli occupation entity and its continued targeting of civilian areas are the result of the failure to take any serious action to curb this entity and stop its serious violations against the peoples and countries of the region,” said the foreign ministry.
Another Hezbollah Commander Killed
As Israel continues to press into Lebanon, the IDF has confirmed the death of another Hezbollah commander.
Abu Ali Rida, the Hezbollah commander of the Baraachit area in southern Lebanon, was “eliminated” in an air strike,” the military said, without specifying when he was killed.
Israel has further accused the Hezbollah commander of overseeing rocket and anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.
Israelis Block Tel Aviv Highway, Call For Ceasefire
As the war rages on in Gaza, families of the remaining Israeli hostages carried out a protest and blocked the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv.
The families of the hostages gathered and called for a ceasefire and urgent release of the remaining 100 hostages being held by Hamas.
Visuals of the protest went viral on social media which shows protestors holding banners and criticising Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for trying to thwart an exchange deal