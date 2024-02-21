Man Suspected In Killing Of Woman In NYC Hotel Room Arrested In Arizona After Two Stabbings There

A man suspected in the death of a woman who was fatally bludgeoned in a New York City hotel room earlier this month has been arrested in Arizona, where police say he is a suspect in two stabbings in recent days.

New York City police officials said at a news conference Tuesday that they are seeking to extradite and arrest Raad Almansoori, 26, in the killing of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38. He has not yet been charged.

There were no immediate records for Almansoori's lawyers in Arizona, and it was not immediately clear if he has legal representation in New York.