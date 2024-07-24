International

Macron To Name New French PM After Paris Olympics; Calls For Truce In War-Fighting Countries

Amid political turmoil in the country, French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to hold off the announcement of a new PM and government until after the Paris Olympics 2024. Furthermore, in the spirit of the games and ancient tradition, Macron has called for an Olympic truce.

Macron To Name New French PM After Paris Olympics Photo: David Goldman
With the Paris Olympics 2024 just days away, French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that he will name the new government and prime minister after the games are over.

As per Macron, this decision comes in order to avoid "disorder" during the most-watched sporting event across the globe.

Speaking in an interview with France 2 Television, the French president stated that the country is not in a position to change things at least till mid-August.

"Until mid-August, we are not in a position to change things since it would create disorder," stated Macron.

With this decision, Macon has also been accused of trying to cancel the results of the snap elections held on June 30 and July 7.

In the snap elections for the French Parliament, the left-wing coalition secured the highest number of seats, defeating Marine Le Pen's far-right party - National Rally.

Macron's centrist alliance faced losses in the snap polls, but managed to secure the second largest share of votes. Following the results, Macron rejected Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's resignation and asked him and other ministers to stay on as a caretaker government.

France Election Results: Left Wing Alliance Emerges Victorious - | Photo: AP
France Election Result 2024: Le Pen's Far-Right 'Left' Behind; PM Gabriel Attal To Resign | Details

BY Danita Yadav

Macron Calls For 'Olympic Truce' In War-Fighting Countries

Putting France's political turmoil aside, the French President called for a truce in the spirit of the Olympics in war fighting countries.

On Monday, Macron and the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach called for a global truce ahead of the start of the Paris Olympics and the Paralympics.

Macron stated that France has been working with the ICO to make Paris 2024 a moment of "peace, truth and hope."

Pope Francis from the Vatican made a similar call. "According to ancient tradition, may the Olympics be an opportunity to establish a truce in wars, demonstrating a sincere will for peace," stated the Pope.

The call has been made amid crisis and war situations in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar and many other countries.

What Is An Olympic Truce?

The Olympic Truce is based on the traditions of the ancient Greeks. The aim of this is to establish a truce for the duration of the Olympic Games. Greek.

With the tradition dating back to ninth century BC, ahead of the Paris 2024 games, the United Nations formally adopted a resolution for the Olympic Truce In November 2023.

This resolution calls for a truce seven days before the start of the Olympics and seven days after the end of the Paralympics.

The Paris Summer Olympics 2024 will be held from July 26 to August 11, while the 2024 Paralympics take place from August 28 to September 8.

