France Election Result 2024: Le Pen's Far-Right 'Left' Behind; PM Gabrial Attal To Resign | Details

From a surprise snap election to a surprising result, here is a breakdown of what happened in France in the last 24 hours.

| Photo: AP
France Election Results: Left Wing Alliance Emerges Victorious | Photo: AP
Marine Le Pen's National Rally's victory has been blocked after the left-wing alliance emerged victorious in the final round of voting. The New Popular Front, led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, is set to become the biggest party in parliament, followed by Macron's centrist alliance - Renaissance.

France Election Result 2024: Left-Wing Victory Blocks Far-Right National Rally

The National Rally, a far-right party in France was all set to win the parliamentary elections after the first round of voting. However, with a voter rurnout of 66.63 percent in the final round of voting, it the left-wing alliance of New Popular Front took the lead.

As per the exit polls, Le Pen's National Rally was projected to win around 132-152 seats, a huge drop compared from the numbers after the first round of voting, in which it won 34 percent of the vote.

Based on the official results declared by the Interior Ministry, National Rally came in third with 143 seat and Macron's centrist Ensemble came in second with 163 seats. The left alliance emerged victorious with 182 seats.

The left wing alliance comprises of the far-left France Unbowed party; Socialist Party; the Ecologist party; the French Communist Party; the center-left Place Publique, and other small parties. It was formed days after the results of the first round of polls in order to block the far-right from coming into power.

In France's 577-seat parliament, the winning party needs a total of 289 seats to declare a majority. Despite the major win for the leftists, no party has won the majority - paving the way for a coalition government for the first time in 22 years.

Parliamentary Election Results (Based On Interior Ministry Tally) Photo: BFMTV
France Election Result 2024: Prime Minister Gabrial Attal To Resign

Gabrial Attal, who become the youngest and first openly gay Prime Minister of France is ready to resign from his post following the result of the parliamentary elections.

Attal, who assumed the role in January 2024 following the resignation of
Elisabeth Borne, announced that he will be handing over his resignation to President Emmanual Macron on Monday.

In the history of elections in France, the French parliament has always had one dominant party. For the first time in a very long time, the new French government will go in a state of cohabitation.

The winning coalition - NFP - is expected to announce its prime ministerial candidate soon. With no candidate in sight, Attal will remain in the post during the upcoming Paris Olympics, starting from July 26.

Macron, who usually chooses the next prime minister, has stated that he will wait for the "new National Assembly to organise itself" before announcing any new decisions.

France Election Result 2024: Le Pen To Fight In 2027

“The tide is rising. It did not rise high enough this time, but it continues to rise and our victory has simply been deferred," stated Marine Le Pen after the national Rally's defeat in the legislative polls.

With Macron already in his second term as President, he will not be able to contest the upcoming elections in 2027.

