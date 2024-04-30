Metropolitan Police have arrested a man with a sword after he stabbed several people near a tube station in Hainault in north-east London.
"Police and other emergency services are in Hainault, east London, at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested. We were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area. There were reports people have been stabbed," read an official statement issued by the Metropolitan police.
Police officials further added that the suspect is a 36-year-old man. The man attacked public and two police officers. The injured have been transported to the nearest hospitals for urgent treatment.
Due to the incident and ongoing investigation, London transport confirmed that the Hainault tube station has been closed.
More details are awaited.