King Says He's 'Reduced To Tears' By Good Wishes From Public Since His Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles III said he had been reduced to tears by the messages he has received from people since his cancer diagnosis, as he held his weekly audience with the prime minister for the first time since stepping away from public duties to focus on his treatment.

Charles also met Wednesday with the Privy Council – a group of senior officials who meet about once a month to advise the king on government matters. While the 75-year-old head of state remains absent from public engagements, he has said he intends to continue to perform his state duties.