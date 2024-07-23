International

Kenya Protests: Pro And Anti-Government Protestors Clash In Nairobi; Police Hurl Tear-Gas Shells

Pro-government and anti-government protestors clashed on the streets of Nairobi on motorcycles on Tuesday morning.

kenya protests
Pro And Anti-Government Protestors Clash In Nairobi; Police Hurl Tear-Gas Shells | Photo: AP
info_icon

Anti-government protesters in Kenya's capital clashed with a pro-government group on Tuesday, leading to the burning of a motorcycle that belonged to people who were voicing their support for the president.

The pro-government group took to the streets of Nairobi on motorcycles on Tuesday morning ahead of a planned demonstration by anti-government protesters.

The anti-government group lit bonfires in the suburb of Imara Daima along the highway that leads to Kenya's main airport, which was to be the site of Tuesday's demonstrations. Airport officials asked travellers to arrive early due to extensive security checks and flight services were continuing as usual.

Elsewhere, police hurled tear-gas cannisters at protesters who had blocked another major road that leads to the airport.

Kenya's anti-government protests entered their fifth week, having started as calls for legislators to vote against a finance bill that proposed new taxes. President William Ruto declined to sign the controversial bill and has dismissed almost all of his Cabinet ministers, but protesters have continued calling for his resignation.

At least 50 people have died and 413 others have been injured in the protests since June 18, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

Police last week banned protests in Nairobi citing the lack of clear leadership to coordinate with police to ensure safety and security.

The court issued an order suspending the police ban on protests. Kenya's constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest and police are given advance notice in order to provide security.

Police in the past have been accused by activists and civil society groups of violence toward demonstrators.

Former Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome resigned on July 12 and the acting police head Douglas Kanja on Tuesday reiterated that the country's main airport was a “protected area” and “out of bounds to unauthorised persons.”

“Any person who breaks the law will be dealt with swiftly, firmly and decisively by the law,” Kanja said.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who earlier had called for talks, denied allegations that he had been bribed to join Ruto in forming a broad-based government and expressed his support to protesters, providing a list of demands that he said must be met by the government before dialogue.

The opposition is demanding that families of the killed protesters be compensated and that charges against those arrested during protests be dropped.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Nepal Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Eye Semi-Final Berth Against A Defiant NEP-W In Dambulla
  2. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza’s 50 Takes PAK Toward A 10-Wicket Victory
  3. Rahul Dravid Could Take Up Coaching Role At His Former IPL Team; Announcement Soon: Report
  4. Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup 2024: PAK-W Opt To Bowl
  5. Joe Root Could Overtake Sachin Tendulkar In Most Test Runs Tally, Michael Vaughan Predicts
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Eyeing Arsenal 'Upgrades' Ahead Of Premier League Title Challenge
  2. Che Adams Signs For Torino After Southampton Departure
  3. 'De Bruyne Isn't Leaving': Pep Guardiola Adamant Manchester City Will Keep Key Man
  4. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  5. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Government Moves To Scrap NEET Exam For Medical Aspirants
  2. Union Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Reacts to Sitharaman's Budget, Lauds its Vision
  3. Parliament LIVE: Union Minister Says 'Oppn's Work Is To Not Be Happy With Budget'
  4. Furious Over Advocate During NEET Hearing, CJI Says 'Call Security' | What Happened
  5. NEET-UG 2024: No Retest As SC Refuses To Cancel Exam, Says No Proof Of 'Systemic Leak'
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Court Says ‘Sufficient Material On Record’ Against 6 Accused
  2. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
  4. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
  5. Watch: BTS' Jimin Performs 'Who' On 'The Tonight Show', Fans Cannot Get Enough Of His Power-Packed Performance
US News
  1. New Feature Alert! Instagram Introduces Notes For Reels And Posts
  2. Florida Man Known As ‘Wolf Of Airbnb’ Gets Over 50 Months In Prison For NYC Rental Fraud
  3. How Does The Presidential Election In The USA Take Place?
  4. Kamala Harris Has A Steep Hill To Climb
  5. 'We Failed': Secret Service Chief As Congresswoman Blasts Her During Trump Assassination Bid Hearing
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Eerie Calm On Streets As Curfew Remains On After Deadly Protests
  2. New Feature Alert! Instagram Introduces Notes For Reels And Posts
  3. Florida Man Known As ‘Wolf Of Airbnb’ Gets Over 50 Months In Prison For NYC Rental Fraud
  4. EU Calls For Hungary 'Boycott' After 'Rogue Diplomacy', Ukraine War Stance Irks Diplomats
  5. How Does The Presidential Election In The USA Take Place?
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament LIVE: Union Minister Says 'Oppn's Work Is To Not Be Happy With Budget'