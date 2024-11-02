International

Japan Plans Automated Cargo Transport System To Solve The '2024 Problem'

A trial system is due to start test runs in 2027 or early 2028, aiming for full operations by the mid-2030s.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Japan Plans Automated Cargo Transport System
Japan Plans Automated Cargo Transport System | Photo: AP
info_icon

Japan is planning to build an automated cargo transport corridor between Tokyo and Osaka, dubbed a “conveyor belt road” by the government, to make up for a shortage of truck drivers. 

The amount of funding for the project is not yet set. But it's seen as one key way to help the country cope with soaring deliveries. 

A computer graphics video made by the government shows big, wheeled boxes moving along a three-lane corridor, also called an “auto flow road,” in the middle of a big highway. A trial system is due to start test runs in 2027 or early 2028, aiming for full operations by the mid-2030s. 

Redefining Innovation - null
Redefining Innovation By Indian Companies In 2024

BY Manish Saini

“We need to be innovative with the way we approach roads,” said Yuri Endo, a senior deputy director overseeing the effort at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Apart from making up for a shrinking labour force and the need to reduce workloads for drivers, the system also will help cut carbon emissions, she said.

“The key concept of the auto flow-road is to create dedicated spaces within the road network for logistics, utilizing a 24-hour automated and unmanned transportation system,” Endo said. 

The plan may sound like a solution that would only work in relatively low-crime, densely populated societies like Japan, not sprawling nations like the U.S. But similar ideas are being considered in Switzerland and Great Britain. The plan in Switzerland involves an underground pathway, while the one being planned in London will be a fully automated system running on low-cost linear motors. 

In Japan, loading will be automated, using forklifts, and coordinated with airports, railways and ports. 

The boxes measure 180 centimeters in height, or nearly six feet, and are 110 centimeters, or 3.6 feet, by 110 centimeters in width and length, about the size of a big closet. 

The system, which is also intended for business deliveries, may be expanded to other routes if all goes well. Human drivers may still have to do last-mile deliveries to people's doors, although driverless technology may be used in the future. 

Japan's shortage of truck drivers is worsening due to laws that took effect earlier this year that limit the amount of overtime drivers can log. That's seen as necessary to avoid overwork and accidents and to make the jobs tolerable, but in Japanese logistics, government and transportation circles, it's known as the “2024 problem.”

Under current conditions, Japan's overall transport capacity will plunge by 34% by 2030, according to government estimates. The domestic transport capacity stands at about 4.3 billion metric tons, almost all, or more than 91%, by trucks, according to the Japan Trucking Association. 

That's a fraction of what's moving in a massive country like the U.S. About 5.2 trillion ton-miles of freight are transported in the United States each year, and that's projected to reach more than 8 trillion ton-miles of freight by 2050. A ton-mile measures the amount of freight shipped and how far it's moved, with the standard unit being one ton being moved one mile. 

Demand for deliveries from online shopping surged during the pandemic, with users jumping from about 40% of Japanese households to more than 60%, according to government data, even as the overall population keeps declining as the birth rate falls. 

As is true in most places, truck drivers have tough jobs requiring them to be on the road for days at a time, work that most jobseekers find unappealing. 

In recent years, annual fatalities from delivery trucks crashing on roads have hovered at about 1,000 deaths. That's improved from nearly 2,000 deaths in 2010, but the Trucking Association, which groups some 400 trucking businesses and organizations in the nation, would like to make deliveries even safer. 

The association is also urging consumers to hold back on delivery orders or at least bundle their orders. Some industry experts are urging businesses to limit free delivery offers.

Trucks carry about 90% of Japan's cargo, and about 60% of Japan's fresh produce, like fruits and vegetables, come from distant places requiring trucking, according to Yuji Yano, a professor at the Ryutsu Keizai University, which is funded? by deliveries giant Nippon Express Co., now called NX Holdings, and focuses on economics and liberal arts studies, including trucking problems.

“That means the 2024 problem isn't just a transportation problem but really a people's problem,” Yano said. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lanka T10 Super League Announces Six Franchise Teams For Inaugural Edition
  2. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Sundar, Ashwin Spin A Web In Mumbai | IND - 263; NZ - 235 & 46/3
  3. Hong Kong Sixes: Stuart Binny Helps India Almost Chase 32 Runs In Last Over Against UAE | Watch
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ricky Ponting And Ian Healy Back Nathan McSweeney For Vacant Opening Spot
  5. IND Vs NZ: India Bowled Out For 263 As Wankhede Surface Spits Out Massive Amount Of Dust | Watch
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan SG To Not Be Fined By AFC Over Champions League 2 Withdrawal
  2. Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Defending Champions Dominant Yet Held To Goalless Draw
  3. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Xabi Hails Most Complete Performance Despite Stalemate
  4. Luton Town 1-1 West Brom, Championship: Morris Confident Of Returning To 'Ruthless Form' After Draw
  5. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Hosts’ Missed Chances Hurt Title Hopes
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
  2. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev Reaches 20th ATP Semi-Final After Victory Over Stefanos Tsitsipas
  5. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Two Militants Killed In Anantnag; Gunfight Erupts In Srinagar's Khanyar; Search Op Underway In Bandipora
  2. PM Modi Vs Congress Chief Kharge Erupts | All About The Political Controversy
  3. Delhi's Post-Diwali Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ But Still Cleaner; Here’s Why
  4. Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63
  5. Militants Shoot At 2 Non-locals In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  2. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  3. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  4. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  5. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
World News
  1. Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain
  2. Japan Plans Automated Cargo Transport System To Solve The '2024 Problem'
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  4. Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Kill 45 In Lebanon; US Prepares To Strengthen Military Presence In Middle East | Top Points
  5. Pakistan: 9 Killed In Restive Balochistan Bomb Blast; 27 Injured
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival