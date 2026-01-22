Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea, Australian Open: Former World Number One Progresses To Third Round
Naomi Osaka advanced to the women's singles third round of Australian Open on Thursday (January 22, 2026). The Japanese former world number one edged past Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 and the pair barely exchanged handshakes at the end. Osaka said at the post-match interview that Cirstea told her there were "a lot of 'come ons' that she was angry about", which was the reason for the animosity. Osaka will next face Australia's Maddison Inglis, who beat Germany's Laura Siegemund in three sets.
CLOSE