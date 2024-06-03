International

Japan: Fresh Earthquake In Ishikawa Collapses 5 Houses Damaged In Deadly Jan 1 Quake; No Injuries

Two houses that had been damaged in the January 1 quake collapsed in Wajiima city but no injuries or other damage was reported so far, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency cited in an Associated Press report.

An emergency earthquake alert for Ishikawa Prefecture area is shown on a TV Monday, June 3, 2024, in Yokohama near Tokyo Photo: AP
A Magnitude 5.9 earthquake, followed by multiple smaller jolts within two hours, on Monday hit Japan's north-central region of Ishikawa, which is still recovering from the powerful quake of January 1 which killed over 240 people.

A magnitude 5.9 temblor on the northern top of the Noto Peninsula was followed minutes later by a 4.8 and then several smaller quakes within the next two hours, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There was no danger of a tsunami.

Five houses that had been damaged in the January 1 quake collapsed in Wajiima city but no injuries or other damage was reported so far, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency cited in an Associated Press report.

On January 1, tsunami waves hit Japan coast after a series of powerful earthquakes, including one of magnitude 7.6, struck Ishikawa Prefecture. The country was hit by 155 earthquakes within hours.

ALSO READ | Japan Tsunami: 155 Earthquakes Trigger Massive Tsunami Waves in Ishikawa

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported earthquakes hitting Japan's Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4 pm (local time) on January 1, one of them measuring a preliminary magnitude of 7.4-7.6.

Aftershocks Of January 1 Quake?

JMA seismology and tsunami official Satoshi Harada said Monday's quakes were believed to be aftershocks of the magnitude 7.6 earthquake on January 1.

Seismic activity has since slightly subsided but Harada urged people to be cautious, especially near buildings that were damaged earlier.

Shinkansen super-express trains and other train services were hit for some time for safety checks but most of them resumed, according to West Japan Railway Co.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities were found at two nearby nuclear power plants. While the Shika plant on the Noto Peninsula, had minor damage, officials said that did not affect cooling functions of the two reactors, according to the AP report. Hokuriku Electric Power Co said there were no power outages.

In Wajima, which was one of the hardest-hit areas, an inn operator told NHK that he immediately ducked under the desk at the reception when the first quake struck on Monday. Nothing fell to the floor or broke, but it reminded him of the January shakings and made him worry that a big quake like that had occurred even five months later.

The January 1 quake left 241 people dead, with damages that still remain and many residents still evacuated.

