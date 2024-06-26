Italy PM Pays Homage To Satnam Singh In Parliament, Condemns 'Inhumane Act' That Killed Indian Farm Worker

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid homage to Satnam Singh, the Indian farm worker that was killed last week in the European country. Addressing the Italian Parliament, Meloni offered her condolences and called for strict punishement against his "inhumane act".
Satnam Singh, 31, was working in Italy without any legal paper. While working on a farm, his arm was sliced off by a machine. However, despite taking him to the hospital, his employer dumped him by the road along with his severed limb and left him to die.
Singh's death sparked massive protests in Italy with people, Indian workers and labourers calling for swift justice and improved labour laws in the country.
"He was thrown out like a dog. There is exploitation every day, we suffer it every day, it must end now," stated Gurmukh Singh, the head of the Indian community in the Lazio region of central Italy.
Bringing up the issue in the Parliament on Wednesday, the Italian PM stated that Singh was the victim of an "inhumane act" and called for strict punishment of those found guilty.
"These are inhumane acts that do not belong to the Italian people. I hope that this barbarity will be punished harshly,” stated the Italian PM
Singh's death is currently under investigation. However, his death sparked debates on the treatment of undocumented workers in the agricultural sector and the abuse they are prone to be farmers or gangmasters.