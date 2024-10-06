International

Another Mass Shooting In Israel, 1 Dead & 8 Injured In Beersheba; Attacker Killed

The first responders have told the media that nine people were initially wounded in the terror attack on Sunday with one seriously injured.

Iran Israel Missile Attack
Israel Iran Missile Attack (representative image) Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg
info_icon

A mass shooting was reported at the Beersheba central bus station killing one person and injured eight others. Times Of Israel said that the attackers has been killed after the incident.

The first responders have told the media that nine people were initially wounded in the terror attack on Sunday with one seriously injured. Later that person was declared dead while the rest of the victims have been taken to Soroka Hospital.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service told TOI that the 'terrorist' that presumably carried out the attack was shot dead.

