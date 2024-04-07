International

Iran’s Top Military Commander Renews Vow To Revenge Syria Strike Attributed To Israel That Killed 2 Generals

Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Iran's joint chief of staff, told mourners gathered for the funeral of Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahdi that Iran will decide when and how to stage an ‘operation’ to take revenge.

Advertisement

AP
The workers clear the rubble at a destroyed building struck by Israeli jets in Damascus, Syria | Photo: AP
info_icon

A top military commander has renewed Iran's promise to retaliate after an airstrike earlier this week widely blamed on Israel destroyed Iran's consulate in Syria, killing 12 people, including two elite Iranian generals.

Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Iran's joint chief of staff, told mourners gathered for the funeral of Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahdi that Iran will decide when and how to stage an “operation” to take revenge. Zahdi was the highest ranking commander slain in Monday's attack.

ALSO READ | ‘Stay Away So You Won't Get Hurt’: Iran Tells US As It Prepares To Attack Israel

“The time, type, plan of the operation will be decided by us, in a way that makes Israel regret what it did," he said. "This will definitely be done.”

Advertisement

The attack on an Iranian diplomatic compound was a significant escalation in a long-running shadow war between the two archenemies, and Israel has been bracing for an Iranian response.

An Israeli air raid that demolished Iran’s consulate in Damascus | - Omar Sanadiki/AP
Israel On High Alert: GPS Disabled, IDF Leave Cancelled Over Iran’s Missile Retaliation Threat

BY Outlook Web Desk

In all, 12 people were killed in the strike: Seven Iranian Revolutionary Guard members, four Syrians and a Hezbollah militia member.

On Friday, the commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, warned that “our brave men will punish the Zionist regime,” escalating threats against Israel.

Tensions have flared against the backdrop of the six-month-old Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, and raised renewed fears of a broader regional conflict. The Islamic militant group Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for 17 years, is one of Iran's proxies, along with Lebanon's Hezbollah militia and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Advertisement

Both Hezbollah and the Houthis have carried out attacks along the fringes of the Gaza war, with Hezbollah engaging in daily cross-border exchanges with Israel and the Houthis frequently targeting Red Sea shipping.

Bagheri made the comments in Isfahan, Zahedi's hometown, about 440 kilometers (270 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained