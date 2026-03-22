Iranian Missile Hits Israel’s Dimona, 47 Injured

Iran claimed that the attack on Dimona is a "response" to a previous attack on the nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz. However, the IDF claimed it had nothing to do with the earlier-in-the-day attack on Natanz.



There is a sizable Indian-Jewish community in Dimona, and its members—mostly from the state of Maharashtra—maintain close ties to India and have continuously worked to strengthen them. The town gained the moniker "Little India" as a result.



Indian shops are spread across the town, and Marathi can be heard everywhere, with a 7,500-strong Indian community making up for some 30 per cent of the town's population. Local Indian sweets like "sonpapdi," "gulab jamun," "papri chaat," and "bhelpuri," which are sold in many stores, are well known among the younger population, and cricket is a popular sport in the town.