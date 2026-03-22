Trump issues 48-hour ultimatum to Iran as missile strikes hit southern Israel

US President Donald Trump has threatened to destroy Iranian power plants if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hour

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US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Trump warns of “obliteration” of Iran’s energy infrastructure, setting a firm deadline to reopen the vital global oil route.

  • Iranian missiles strike Dimona and Arad in southern Israel, injuring over 100 people after defence systems fail to intercept.

  • Closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupts global shipping, pushing oil prices above $100 a barrel amid rising tensions.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants, beginning with its largest, if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

Posting late on March 21, he gave Iran until 23:44 GMT on March 23 (03:14 Tehran time on March 24) to comply. He said Iran is seeking a deal, but he is not interested, claiming US objectives were achieved weeks ahead of schedule.

Earlier, he also indicated Washington may consider winding down military operations in the Middle East.

A senior US Central Command official said Iran’s capacity to threaten the Strait has been “degraded”, adding that US forces remain prepared to curb Iran’s ability to project power beyond its borders.

Iran warned it would target US-linked energy infrastructure across the Gulf if its own facilities are attacked.

Meanwhile, Iranian missile strikes hit southern Israel. In Dimona, a missile evaded interception, injuring dozens and damaging a building near Israel’s main nuclear research centre.

Hours later, another strike on Arad caused a mass casualty event after defences were breached. Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom said at least 64 people were injured in Arad, seven seriously, 15 moderately and 42 with minor injuries, while around 40 people were hurt in Dimona. Search and rescue teams continue to comb debris for further casualties.

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Iran said the Dimona strike was retaliation for an earlier Israeli attack on the Natanz nuclear facility. Iranian authorities reported no radiation leak at the site, located roughly 135 miles south of Tehran. Israel said its strikes on Iran would increase significantly in the coming days.

Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes, since US and Israeli strikes on 28 February. The narrow waterway, bordered by Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, links the Gulf to the Arabian Sea and typically carries around 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

Shipping traffic has dropped sharply, with Iran threatening vessels. At least 21 ships have been attacked or reported incidents since the conflict began, according to AFP. Around 3,000 vessels usually transit the Strait each month.

The disruption has driven global fuel prices higher, with crude oil exceeding $100 a barrel, up nearly 70 per cent this year and about 50% year-on-year.

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