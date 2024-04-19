Iranian Embassy In Paris Cordoned Off Due To Bomb Threat, Suspect Arrested

The Iranian Embassy in Paris was cordoned off earlier today after a man enters the consulate with explosives and threatened to blow himself up. As per an AFP report, the suspect has now been arrested by French Police.
Speaking to AFP, a security source stated that a witness saw a man entering the consulate and was seen carrying a grenade along with an explosive belt
The suspect has now been arrested by the police. As per a Reuters report, the man exited the consulate and was searched by the special police forces. Authorities concluded that the man was not carrying any explosive devices.
Due to the bomb threat, Paris transport company RATP stated on X that the traffic had been suspended on two metro lines close to the embassy.
This threat at the Iranian Embassy comes amid growing tensions between Iran and Israel. Earlier today, Israel reportedly launched a missile attack on Tehran in response to Saturday's attack.
While the Israeli military is yet to comment on the attack, US officials have stated that it was Israel that launched the retaliatory strikes on Iran.
Israel's reported attack comes after Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones towards Israel after the deadly attacks on the Iranian consulate in Syria. The Damascus attack killed seven people, including two generals of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Following Friday's attack, the international community has urged both Israel and Iran to de-escalate the conflict. Furthermore, Iran has stated that it had "no immediate plan" to launch a retaliatory attack on Israel.
Amid the rising tensions, several airlines have also suspended flights to and fro from Israel and Iran. Airlines such as Air India, Etihad, Emirates and Lufthansa have either suspended flight operations or re-routed all flights to avoid flying over Iranian and Israeli airspace.