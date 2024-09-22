Iran Mine Explosion: 51 Killed After Methane Leak Causes Blast In Coal Mine

An explosion caused by a methane leak at a coal mine in eastern Iran has killed at least 51 people. As per Iranian state media, several others have been injured and around 24 miners are expected to have been trapped inside.
As per the IRNA news agency, the blast occurred on late Saturday at a coal mine in Tabas, which is 540 kilometres southeast of the capital Tehran.
Authorities on site have said around 70 people had been working there at the time of the blast. State TV later reported that 24 are believed to be trapped inside.
Iran's newly elected-reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is on his way to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, called for all all efforts be made to rescue those trapped and aid their families. He also called for an investigation into the incident.
This is not the first disaster to strike Iran's mining industry. In 2013, 11 workers were killed in two separate mining incidents. In 2009, 20 workers were killed in several incidents and in 2017, a coal mine explosion killed at least 42 people.
This is a developing story...