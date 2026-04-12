Iran Claims Talks With US Failed Over ‘Excessive Demands’

The Iran-US talks in Pakistan have ended without a deal due to "excessive demands" made by the American side, a top Iranian official said on Sunday.



However, Esmaeil Baqaei, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, stated that Iran is committed to using all means, including diplomacy, to safeguard national interests and ensure the welfare of people.



US Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said the talks failed to reach a peace deal, citing Tehran not forgoing its nuclear programme as one of the key sticking points. He claimed that the Iranian side rejected the "final and best offer" made by the United States.