"We weren't able to make any headway": JD Vance's Full Statement On Failed US-Iran Talks

US Vice President JD Vance said no agreement had been reached with Iran after 21 hours of negotiations in Pakistan, adding that Tehran had refused to accept Washington’s terms on nuclear commitments.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
US Vice President JD Vance
US Vice President JD Vance Photo: AP; Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vance said the US made its “red lines” clear, but Iran chose not to accept the final offer.

  • Washington is seeking a long-term commitment from Tehran not to pursue nuclear weapons or the means to develop them quickly.

  • The US delegation remained in constant contact with President Donald Trump and senior national security officials throughout the talks.

US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that no agreement had been reached with Iran after 21 hours of negotiations in Pakistan, adding that Tehran had chosen not to accept the US terms.

JD Vance's Full Statement On US-Iran Talks:

"The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that's bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America. So we go back to the United States having not come to an agreement. We've made very clear what our red lines are, what things we're willing to accommodate them on and what things we're not willing to accommodate them on. And we've made that as clear as we possibly could, and they have chosen not to accept our terms."

Asked by a reporter about what Iran rejected, Vance said, "Well, I won't go into all the details because I don't want to negotiate in public after we've negotiated for 21 hours in private. But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon. That is the core goal of the President of the United States, and that's what we've tried to achieve through these negotiations. Again, their nuclear programs such as it is, the enrichment facilities that they had before, they've been destroyed. But the simple question is, do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon, not just now, not just two years from now, but for the long term? We haven't seen that yet. We hope that we will."

Related Content
A man holds a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump upside down after Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 20, 2026 - AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran
Donald Trump Aims For A Nuclear Deal With China And Russia - null
Trump Rejects Putin's Nuclear Gambit: No Deal On Iran's Uranium Stockpile
Iran-US nuclear talks resume in Geneva as life goes on in Tehran TEHRAN, IRAN - FEBRUARY 17: Daily life continues in Tehran, Iran as the second round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States begins in Geneva on February 17, 2026. The diplomatic process, which had been interrupted following the attacks carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran in June 2025 and the subsequent 12-day conflict, has been revived. After holding the first round of talks in Muscat, the parties have now moved the negotiations to Europe for the second round. - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
US-Israel Attack On Iran: A Timeline Of Nuclear Negotiations Before The Killing of Khamenei
null - AP
US And Israel Launch Joint Strikes On Iran, Sparking New Middle East Conflict
Related Content

Asked if there was a framework on anything and if the Iranian frozen assets issue came up, Vance said, "We talked about all those issues, and we talked about a number of issues beyond that. And so certainly those things came up. But again, we just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms. I think that we were quite flexible, we were quite accommodating. The President told us, you need to come here in good faith and make your best effort to get a deal. We did that. And unfortunately, we weren't able to make any headway."

Asked how often he communicated with US President Donald Trump throughout the negotiations and if there were multiple rounds of negotiations, Vance said, "Obviously, we were talking to the President consistently. I don't know how many times we talked to him, a half dozen times, a dozen times over the past 21 hours. We obviously also talked to Admiral (Brad) Cooper, to (US War Secretary) Pete (Hegseth), to (US Secretary of State) Marco (Rubio), to the entire national security team. We talked to (Treasury Secretary) Scott Bessent a number of times. So look, we were constantly in communication with the team because we were negotiating in good faith. And we leave here, and we leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it."

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Stubbs Controversially Denied Glove Change; Pollard Addresses Bumrah Form

  2. LSG Vs GT Match Facts: All You Need To Know About Match 19

  3. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After CSK Vs DC, Match 18?

  4. Sarfaraz Khan Or Imran Tahir? CSK Cricketer Sets Off In Celebration After Taking Stunning Catch Of Axar Patel - Watch

  5. CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Ayush Mhatre Retires Out After Scoring Half-Century, Makes Way For Shivam Dube

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

  4. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  5. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Rising Indian Star Stuns World No. 1 In Semis

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 11, 2026

  2. SC Rules Voting And Contesting Elections Are Not Fundamental Rights

  3. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

  4. West Asia crisis: Maharashtra govt directs setting up of 24/7 helplines to expand PNG coverage

  5. Women's Reservation Law Amendment Should Not Be Used As Political Tool: Shashi Tharoor

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad, Iran's Ghalibaf landed on Friday

  2. Iran Faces ‘Mine Problem’ To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

  3. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  4. UK Pauses Its Plan To Cede Chagos Islands After US Opposition

  5. High-Stakes Islamabad Talks: Trump Says Iran ‘Alive Only to Negotiate’

Latest Stories

  1. CSK Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Dazzling Hundred Guides Chennai To Their First Win Of The Season

  2. Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition - Report

  3. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  4. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

  5. Weekly Horoscope April 12–18, 2026: Growth And Opportunities Await Aries, Leo And Capricorn

  6. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

  7. Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online

  8. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18