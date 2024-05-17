International

Iran Arrests 260 People, Including 3 European Citizens, For Spreading 'Satanism And Nudity

The report said the suspects were arrested on Thursday night in Shahryar County, west of the capital of Tehran, for “spreading the culture of satanism and nudity.”

AP
Representational Image | Photo: AP
info_icon

Iranian police have arrested more than 260 people, including three European citizens, on suspicion of spreading satanism, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Friday.

The report said the suspects were arrested on Thursday night in Shahryar County, west of the capital of Tehran, for “spreading the culture of satanism and nudity.”

It was not clear how such a large number of arrests were made in one night — if the suspects were in one location, at some gathering or party, or not.

Gatherings where unrelated men and women are seen together are illegal in Iran and considered a sin under Islamic law.

IRNA's report said those arrested included 146 men, 115 women, and three European citizens, without mentioning their nationalities. IRNA said the suspects were caught in an “undesirable and obscene situation” with satanic symbols on their clothes and bodies.

Such symbols are common in some piercings, earrings or tattoos, but they are prohibited in Iran. The report said drugs and alcohol were confiscated from the suspects.

Iranian authorities occasionally arrest people taking part in mixed-gender parties and for drinking alcohol. Drinking alcohol is also illegal and Muslim men and women who are not related cannot mingle or dance together in public.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Court Remands Bhavesh Bhinde In Custody Till May 26, Asks Why He Fled
  2. JMM Expels Sita Soren From Party's Primary Membership For 6 Years
  3. Indian Navy Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Goa Airport; Flight Operations Affected
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | In Conversation With Congress’ Nagendra Kumar Pradhan
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Avinash Pandey on Gorakhpur, Congress, Lok Sabha Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Somy Ali On Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s House: Picking Up A Gun And Killing Someone Is Very Easy, But Greatness Lies In Forgiving Someone
  2. How To Rock A Bodycon Dress With Elegance & Panache
  3. Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone, 7 Unforgettable Debut Red Carpet Looks By Indian Actresses
  4. Deep Dive: Bhansali’s Heeramandi
  5. Cannes 2024: Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Receives A Thunderous Response At Cannes Film Festival – View Pics
Sports News
  1. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma Hits 31-Ball 61 In 7 Overs As Mumbai Chase Down Lucknow's 215 Target
  2. Juventus Sack Head Coach Massimiliano Allegri For Behaviour At Coppa Italia Final
  3. Sports World Highlights May 17: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup; WADA Suspends Indian Boxer Parveen Hooda
  4. Parveen Hooda's Suspension Forces India To Concede Olympics Quota, To Fight Afresh For 57kg In Final Qualifiers
  5. WSL Title Race Heads To Wire As Chelsea And Manchester City Face Final Countdown
World News
  1. Japan Passes Revised Law Allowing Joint Child Custody For Divorced Parents For The First Time
  2. 'Taking Measures To Minimize Harm To Gaza Civilians': Israel Denies Charges Of Genocide At ICJ Hearing
  3. Canada: Work Permits Denied, Hundreds Of Indian Students Stage Protest Fearing Deportation| Know About It
  4. Israel-Gaza War: Bodies Of 3 Hostages Recovered, Says Israeli Army; 'Heartbroken' Says PM Netanyahu
  5. TimeOut Has Declared Porto As Most Underrated European City; Here’s Why You Should Visit There
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup