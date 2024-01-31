Indian-Origin Couple Jailed For 33 Years In UK For Exporting Over Half Tonne Cocaine To Australia

NCA investigators believe that their knowledge of the airport freight procedures was used to cover their criminal activities. Dhir and Raijada were arrested at their home in Hanwell on June 21, 2021. and officers seized 5000 pounds worth of gold-plated silver bars, 13,000 pounds inside the home and found 60,000 pounds in cash in a safety deposit box.

Following further investigations, the pair were arrested again in February 2023. NCA officers discovered almost 3 million pounds in cash hidden in boxes and suitcases at a storage unit in Hanwell, which Raijada had rented in his mother’s name.

Financial inquiries found they had also purchased a flat in Ealing for 800,000 pounds and a Land Rover for 62,000 pounds, despite declaring profits of only a few thousand pounds. Investigations showed that both defendants held cash in bank accounts which far exceeded their declared income.

They had deposited almost 740,000 pounds in cash into 22 different bank accounts since 2019 and were further charged with money laundering. The NCA will now start Proceeds of Crime proceedings against both defendants to strip them of their assets, it said.

Piers Phillips, NCA Senior Investigating Officer, said: "Arti Dhir and Kavaljitsinh Raijada used their insider knowledge of the air freight industry to traffic cocaine worth tens of millions of pounds from the UK to Australia, where they knew they could maximise their revenue." "They kept their illicit profits in cash at their home and in storage units, as well as purchasing property, gold and silver in an attempt to hide their wealth. These defendants may have thought they were removed from the misery caused by the drugs trade but their greed was fuelling it," Philips said.

"The NCA worked closely with our partners in Australia and UK Border Force to dismantle the supply chain created by Dhir and Raijada and bring them to justice. We will continue to target class A drugs supply and the criminals overseeing it, both in the UK and overseas," the senior investigator said.

The murder allegations against the couple relate to their 11-year-old adopted son Gopal Sejani and his brother-in-law Harsukhbhai Kardani in February 2017 in India. An investigation by Gujarat police claimed that the accused had hatched a plot to adopt Gopal and then insure him for around Rs 1.3 crore before staging his kidnapping and murder in India to split the life insurance payout.

India's extradition request for the duo had been turned down by Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in July 2019 on human rights grounds under Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights. In February 2020, India's appeal in the High Court in London was also dismissed.