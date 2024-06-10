Indian Man Killed In Canada In Suspected Targeted Killing, Police Arrest 4 Suspects

An Indian-origin man from Ludhiana, Punjab was killed in Canada on Friday. The victim - Yuvraj Goyal, was shot dead in Surrey. The police have suspected Goyal's murder to be a targeted killing and have arrested four suspects in relation to the shooting.
As per an official statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the incident took place on June 7 at around 8:46 AM. Surrey Police had received a call about a shooting in the 900-block of 164 Street in Surrey, British Columbia. Upon arrival, officers found Yuvraj dead.
RCMP has taken four suspects in custody for their alleged involvement in Goyal's murder. The suspects - Manvir Basram (23), Sahib Basra (20), and Harkirat Jhutty (23) from Surrey, and Keilon Francois (20) from Ontario were arresred on Saturday and have been charged with first-degree murder.
Yuvraj, 28, moved to Canada in 2019 on a student visa. The Ludhiana resident had recently received his PR status and had no criminal record in Canada or back home. His father Rajesh Goyal has a firewood business and mother Shakun Goyal is a homemaker.
As per the RCMP, the motive for the murder remains uncertain and as of now, targeted killing has not been ruled out.
"We are thankful for the hard work of the Surrey RCMP, Air 1, and Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), but there is still more work to be done. Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) investigators remain dedicated to determining why Mr Goyal was the victim of this homicide," said Sergeant Timothy Pierotti after the arrest of the suspects.