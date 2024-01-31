India Will Provide Many Skilled People To The World One Day: Kiran Bedi

India will provide a lot of skilled people to the world one day, especially to countries with ageing populations, Kiran Bedi, the former Lt-Governor of Puducherry, said on Wednesday, asserting that the country has "educated, skilled and literate youths".
Bedi, a former IPS officer, made the comments at the Asia Business Conclave 2024, which is being held in Singapore. “One day, India will be providing a lot of skilled people to the world, especially countries with ageing populations,” said the Magsaysay awardee who runs the Navjyoti India Foundation, an NGO started in the 1980s when she served as a deputy police commissioner in Delhi.
“India has educated, skilled and literate youths both with experiences in urban and rural economies. These are English-speaking aspirational youths – that is a big advantage,” said Bedi, who works with youths from all communities. She noted that Indian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have increased their focus on skills as part of training at their education centres and called for more collaborations among universities, institutions, skill development centres, professional institutions and NGOs.