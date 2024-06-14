IAEA Sounds Alarm Over Iran's Nuclear Capabilities, Says Tehran Has 'Enough To Build Several Atomic Bombs'

The International Atomic Energy Agency has sounded the alarm and stated that Iran has been expanding its nuclear capabilities. As per the UN nuclear watchdog, Tehran now has enough supply to "build several atomic bombs".
The alarms from IAEA also come a week after its board of directors slammed Iran for its lac of cooperation with the agency. The motion was put forth by Britain, France and Germany and slammed Iran for being "hasty and unwise".
In response to this IAEA resolution, Iran slammed the West for being "hasty and unwise" and added that this resolution "will undoubtedly have a detrimental impact on the process of diplomatic engagement and constructive cooperation [between Iran and the opposing parties]."
As reported by AFP, the IAEA has informed its member states that Iran is installing more cascades at enrichment facilities in Natanz and Fordow. Cascades are a series of centrifuge machines used to enrich uranium.
Iran has been criticised many times over its lack of cooperation with the nuclear agency and has also been accused of removing CCTV footage, refusing entry to IAEA officials and more.
As per the IAEA, Iran is the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to 60 percent. The level of uranium falls short of weapons-grade but as it continues to enrich and stockpile, Tehran could very soon develop its own atomic bomb.
Ever since the 2015 Nuclear Deal with Iran fell through, the Middle Eastern country has been working towards improving its nuclear stance in the world. The landmark deal was struck with Iran and the P5 members - United States, United Kingdom, France, China and Russia.
However, in 2018, under the presidency of Donald Trump, the US withdrew from the deal. Washington's "unlawful and unilateral withdrawal" from the nuclear deal was criticised by fellow board members China and Russia.