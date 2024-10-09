Hurricane Milton: Evacuation Time Running Out In Florida; Catastrophic Destruction Predicted

Even before the southeastern state of Florida got time to recuperate from the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the potentially catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Milton on Wednesday moved towards the west coast of Florida.
According to the latest advisory issued by the National Hurricane Centre, time to evacuate people is also coming to an end as the landfall is likely to take place either late Wednesday or early Thursday.
As per NHC, a storm surge warning means that "there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations".
Hurricane Milton: Evacuation mandatory in Florida
As a pre-emptive measure before the landfall of the hurricane, authorities had earlier issued mandatory evacuation orders across 11 Florida counties with a combined population of about 5.9 million people, according to US Census Bureau.
Officials have warned that anyone staying behind must fend for themselves, as first responders are not expected to risk their lives attempting rescues at the height of the storm.
About Hurricane Milton: Key points
According to National Hurricane Centre, Milton on Wednesday was centered about 485 kilometers southwest of Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 260 kph.
It was moving northeast at 22 kph early Wednesday and was expected to continue moving in that direction with an increase in its forward speed through Wednesday night, with landfall expected late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.
As per the predictions, 6 to 12 inches of rain, with localized totals up to 18 inches is expected across central to northern portions of Florida through Thursday.
Milton moreover is expected to target communities that are yet to recover from the impact of the deadly Hurricane Helene that flooded streets and homes in western Florida and killed at least 230 across the South.
The extreme weather condition is likely to bring back the risk of catastrophic deluges alongside several tornadoes across parts of central and southern Florida.
Forecasters predicted the storm will retain hurricane strength as it crosses central Florida on Thursday on a path east toward the Atlantic Ocean.
Florida hospitals prepare for worst
In view of the predictions, hospitals and other health care facilities on Florida's Gulf Coast are now revving up. Following the evacuation guidelines, the long-term care facilities in counties are taking their patients elsewhere, while several other hospitals are preparing to stay open through the storm.
According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' website, 10 hospitals have reported evacuations as of Tuesday afternoon. Florida Agency for Health Care Administration deputy secretary Kim Smoak said three hundred health care facilities have evacuated as of this morning.
Health officials are using almost 600 vehicles to take patients out of the storm's path. Blue wristbands are being used for the tracking purposes to know where the people where are and where they are being sent.