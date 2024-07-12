Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead

In Central Vermont, heavy rainfall late Wednesday and early Thursday led to flash flooding and forced dozens of overnight rescues and evacuations, hitting towns that had faced record flooding a year ago.
State Commissioner of Public Safety Jennifer Morrison announced at a Thursday morning news conference that one death has been reported. Although the cause of death is not yet confirmed, it is believed to have been caused by the extreme weather, occurred when a vehicle was swept into floodwaters in Peacham.
The torrential rain, remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl, brought up to 6 inches of rainfall, with more expected throughout Thursday. The National Weather Service in Burlington warned of an "excessive rainfall risk" through Friday morning for areas including Burlington, Middlebury, Stowe, and Montpelier.
A flood watch covered much of Vermont and northern New York, with two rivers, including the Winooski, yet to crest. State officials reported that floodwaters destroyed three bridges and damaged three others in Norton, Charleston, Morristown, and Barnet. Residents were advised to stay away from rivers due to hazardous debris.
Barre, a city of 8,500 near Montpelier, was heavily impacted, with its Main Street underwater again, a year after a similar storm. Swift-water rescue teams from New Hampshire and Connecticut made 118 rescues between Wednesday and Thursday, with ongoing operations in Lyndonville.
Mental health counselors were deployed to help residents experiencing trauma. Gov. Phil Scott expressed his concern on Facebook, acknowledging the devastation in many of the same communities affected last year and assured that emergency responders and local leaders were working tirelessly to ensure public safety and expedite recovery efforts.