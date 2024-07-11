NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Buffalo issued multiple tornado warnings across upstate New York on Wednesday as the remnants of hurricane Beryl moved through the region.
A tornado warning was issued for east central Monroe County, north central Ontario County, and southwestern Wayne County until 3:15 pm A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was detected near Palmyra, moving northeast at 35 mph. Impacted locations include Fairport, Ontario, Newark, Marion, Palmyra, Farmington, Walworth, Macedon, Fairville, and West Walworth.
Another warning was in effect for northwestern Wayne County and east central Monroe County until 2:45 pm, following a severe thunderstorm with potential tornado activity near Webster at 2:21 pm The storm, showing signs of rotation on radar, was moving northeast at 35 mph. Areas affected include Webster, Sodus, Sodus Point, and Pultneyville.
Southeastern Monroe County, eastern Livingston County, northeastern Allegany County, and western Ontario County were under a tornado warning until 2:15 pm A thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted 8 miles southwest of Dansville, Livingston County at 1:36 pm, moving northeast at 45 mph. Impacted locations include Honeoye Falls, Lima, Rushville, Dansville, Bristol, Bloomfield, and Naples.
A separate tornado warning was issued for west central Monroe County, southeastern Orleans County, and central Genesee County after a tornado was reported near Attica at 1:43 pm, moving northeast at 30 mph. This warning is in effect until 2:30 pm, affecting Batavia, Byron, Oakfield, Riga, Clarendon, Stafford, Bergen, Corfu, Elba, and Alexander, including Interstate 90 between exits 47 and 48.
At 2:17 pm, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was identified near Honeoye, about 12 miles southwest of Canandaigua. The storm, showing radar-indicated rotation, is moving northeast at 45 mph. The warning for southwestern Wayne County and Ontario County remains in effect until 3 pm.
Earlier in the day, a tornado was spotted near East Aurora at 1:11 pm, heading northwest at 40 mph, with potential damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and mobile homes. The NWS also reported a confirmed tornado near Darien Lake State Park at 1:23 pm, affecting Pembroke, Attica, and Interstate 90 near exit 48A.
A severe weather is expected to remain widespread through the early evening in western and north central New York due to the remnants of Beryl. Scattered showers are anticipated to continue tonight after the tropical system exits the area.