United States

NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings across upstate New York as hurricane Beryl moved through the region. Severe weather is expected to remain widespread through the early evening in western and north central NY.

X
Satellite image of hurricane beryl. Photo: X
info_icon

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Buffalo issued multiple tornado warnings across upstate New York on Wednesday as the remnants of hurricane Beryl moved through the region.

A tornado warning was issued for east central Monroe County, north central Ontario County, and southwestern Wayne County until 3:15 pm A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was detected near Palmyra, moving northeast at 35 mph. Impacted locations include Fairport, Ontario, Newark, Marion, Palmyra, Farmington, Walworth, Macedon, Fairville, and West Walworth.

Another warning was in effect for northwestern Wayne County and east central Monroe County until 2:45 pm, following a severe thunderstorm with potential tornado activity near Webster at 2:21 pm The storm, showing signs of rotation on radar, was moving northeast at 35 mph. Areas affected include Webster, Sodus, Sodus Point, and Pultneyville.

Southeastern Monroe County, eastern Livingston County, northeastern Allegany County, and western Ontario County were under a tornado warning until 2:15 pm A thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted 8 miles southwest of Dansville, Livingston County at 1:36 pm, moving northeast at 45 mph. Impacted locations include Honeoye Falls, Lima, Rushville, Dansville, Bristol, Bloomfield, and Naples.

Streets flood after Beryl made landfall - | Photo: AP/Maria Lysaker
Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

A separate tornado warning was issued for west central Monroe County, southeastern Orleans County, and central Genesee County after a tornado was reported near Attica at 1:43 pm, moving northeast at 30 mph. This warning is in effect until 2:30 pm, affecting Batavia, Byron, Oakfield, Riga, Clarendon, Stafford, Bergen, Corfu, Elba, and Alexander, including Interstate 90 between exits 47 and 48.

At 2:17 pm, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was identified near Honeoye, about 12 miles southwest of Canandaigua. The storm, showing radar-indicated rotation, is moving northeast at 45 mph. The warning for southwestern Wayne County and Ontario County remains in effect until 3 pm.

Earlier in the day, a tornado was spotted near East Aurora at 1:11 pm, heading northwest at 40 mph, with potential damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and mobile homes. The NWS also reported a confirmed tornado near Darien Lake State Park at 1:23 pm, affecting Pembroke, Attica, and Interstate 90 near exit 48A.

A severe weather is expected to remain widespread through the early evening in western and north central New York due to the remnants of Beryl. Scattered showers are anticipated to continue tonight after the tropical system exits the area.

People gather outside a home where Maria Loredo was killed when a tree crashed through her roof. - AP
Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 1 Report: Atkinson Takes Centre Stage In Anderson's Final Test - Data Debrief
  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Sub-Regional Europe B - Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Cricketing Fraternity Lauds Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As India's New Head Coach
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Highlights: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs In Harare
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill, Bowlers Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs, Take 2-1 Series Lead
Football News
  1. Serie A: Khephren Thuram Completes Juventus Move From Nice
  2. UEFA Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: Dortmund Goes Dutch As Lineker Hails 'Boy Wonder' Yamal
  3. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: FFF President Sees No Reason To Replace Deschamps After Semi-Final Exit
  4. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2nd International Friendly
  5. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: Didier Deschamps To Remain France Coach After Semifinal Exit
Tennis News
  1. Musetti Vs Fritz, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Overcomes American To Set-Up Djokovic Date - Data Debrief
  2. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
  3. Donna Vekic Vs Jasmine Paolini, SF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Elena Rybakina Vs Barbora Krejcikova, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Elena Rybakina Beats Elina Svitolina To Set Up Krejcikova Semi-Final Date
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak Row: SC To Hear Re-Examination Pleas Tomorrow; NTA Files Affidavit | Recap
  2. J&K: Gunfiring At Police Post In Basantgarh Near Udhampur District; Militant Escapes
  3. IAS Officer Transfer Row: Faked Disability, OBC Status? Question Arises On Appointment By UPSC
  4. Rajasthan Budget: Four Lakh Jobs, Rs 27,000 Crore For Health And A New Tourism Policy
  5. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
Entertainment News
  1. Avneet Kaur's Holiday Wardrobe Serves Major Fashion Inspiration
  2. 'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'
  3. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  4. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
US News
  1. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
  2. Is Disney World Banning Tattoos From Their Theme Parks? Here's The Truth
  3. Think Twice Before Snuggling A Sloth: Experts Warn Against Close Animal Encounters
  4. How ‘Oranje’ Became The Symbol Of Dutch Unity? | 20-Year Journey Of Dutch Soccer Fans And Iconic Orange Double-Decker Bus
  5. Save While Traveling Abroad With These Hacks!
World News
  1. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
  2. Is Disney World Banning Tattoos From Their Theme Parks? Here's The Truth
  3. Think Twice Before Snuggling A Sloth: Experts Warn Against Close Animal Encounters
  4. How ‘Oranje’ Became The Symbol Of Dutch Unity? | 20-Year Journey Of Dutch Soccer Fans And Iconic Orange Double-Decker Bus
  5. Save While Traveling Abroad With These Hacks!
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News Highlights: Kylian Mbappe's Official RMFC Unveiling On Jul 16; Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 SFs
  7. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row