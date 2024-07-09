United States

Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas

Hurricane Beryl has caused severe destruction across south-east Texas and Louisiana, resulting in at least seven fatalities and widespread power outages affecting millions of people.

AP
People gather outside a home where Maria Loredo was killed when a tree crashed through her roof. Photo: AP
info_icon

Hurricane Beryl has left a trail of destruction across south-east Texas and Louisiana, claiming the lives of at least seven people. The storm initially hit as a category one hurricane but has now weakened to a tropical depression. Despite its reduced strength, its impact has been severe.

On Monday morning, Beryl brought destructive winds and heavy rain to the southern United States. The storm produced up to 15 inches (38cm) of rain and dangerous storm surges, leading officials to issue warnings about life-threatening conditions.

In Texas, more than 2.6 million homes were without power by Monday night, according to poweroutage.us. Louisiana also experienced significant power outages, affecting over 30,000 people. Houston's main airport saw over 1,100 flight cancellations, disrupting travel across the region.

File photo - AP
Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details

BY Outlook International Desk

Lives Lost in Texas

Tragically, the storm has claimed lives across multiple counties. In Texas, Harris and Montgomery counties reported seven fatalities. Among the victims was a 53-year-old man who died when winds downed power lines, causing a tree to fall on his home, collapsing the roof. In the same county, 73-year-old grandmother Maria Loredo was killed when a tree crashed through her roof. Loredo's family, including her son, daughter-in-law, and two young grandchildren, survived the incident.

A Houston Police Department employee, Russell Richardson, 54, drowned after attempting to drive through high water on his way to work. Additionally, a person died in a house fire believed to have been sparked by lightning. In Montgomery County, one man was killed when a tree fell on his tractor, and two homeless individuals died when a tree fell on their tent.

Houston, a low-lying coastal city, is particularly prone to flooding. The area experienced sustained winds of 75mph (120km/h) and wind gusts reaching 87mph as the storm struck. Beryl's impact was felt far and wide, with significant damage to infrastructure and property.

As the storm continues to move northward, concerns remain high for flash flooding and further rainfall. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of potential tornadoes in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. On Tuesday, the risk of tornadoes is expected to shift to Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.

More than 2,500 emergency responders, including members of the Texas National Guard, have been deployed to aid in recovery efforts. Ports in Corpus Christi, Houston, Galveston, Freeport, and Texas City have been closed as a precaution.

Beryl's Path and Future Impact

Beryl is expected to move east across America's central states, including Mississippi, later in the week. The storm will likely skip central and west Texas, areas currently experiencing moderate to severe drought.

At its peak, Beryl became the earliest category five hurricane ever recorded. The storm had a devastating impact on the Caribbean, especially in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Mayreau, Union, and Grenada. Jamaica also experienced significant damage, and tourist hotspots in southern Mexico, such as Cancún and Tulum, were hit by heavy rain.

Experts suggest that exceptionally high sea surface temperatures may have contributed to Hurricane Beryl's power. While it is difficult to attribute specific storms to climate change, the increasing frequency and intensity of such events raise concerns. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has warned that the North Atlantic could see up to seven major hurricanes this year, up from an average of three per season.

Streets flood after Beryl made landfall - | Photo: AP/Maria Lysaker
Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Rivalry, Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
  2. England Vs West Indies 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Squads, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
Football News
  1. India Women's Vs Myanmar Women's Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
  2. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  3. Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit
  4. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Who Is Lulu Sun - The Kiwi Tennis Star Who Knocked Out Emma Raducanu
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
  5. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Crushes Holger Rune, Sails Into Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  2. 'Won't Go Unavenged': Centre's Strong Message After Kathua Terror Attack
  3. Modi In Moscow: PM Calls Russia 'Trusted Friend'; Says 'Challenging The Challenges In My DNA'
  4. 'Huge Disappointment': Zelenskyy On Modi's Russia Visit After Strike On Children's Hospital In Ukraine
  5. Bengaluru: BMTC Bus Catches Fire, Driver Promptly Evacuates Passengers | Caught On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. Zeenat Aman Reveals She Was Intimidated By Rajesh Khanna: I Mugged Up My Lines So That I Wouldn’t Flub
  2. Meryl Streep-Emily Blunt To Reprise Their Roles In 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel? Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Darsheel Safary’s Audition Clip For Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' Goes Viral
  4. Singer Armaan Malik Issues Statement About Mistaken Identity With His 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Namesake: It's Hampering My Reputation
  5. Karan Johar Opens Up On His Struggle With Body Image Issues: I Felt I Was Failing My Parents
US News
  1. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  2. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  3. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
  4. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  5. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  2. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  3. The Famous Recortadores Bull Running Festival Of Spain | In Pics
  4. 'Huge Disappointment': Zelenskyy On Modi's Russia Visit After Strike On Children's Hospital In Ukraine
  5. Russian Missiles Hit Cities Across Ukraine In Heaviest Bombardment In 4 Months; 31 Killed
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  3. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: 37 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  6. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru
  8. NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda