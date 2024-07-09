Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics

Streets flood near downtown Houston just after Beryl made landfall in Houston.
Jackie Jecmenek, right, talks with city worker Bobby Head as she stands in front of her neighbor's home after Beryl passed in Bay City, Texas.
An upended tree rests on Bethel Church after Hurricane Beryl moved through the area in Van Vleck, Texas.
On lookers take photos of high waters on a flooded highway in Houston after Tropical Storm Beryl came ashore in Texas and dumped heavy rains in downtown.
A vehicle is stranded in high waters on a flooded highway at I10 and Washington in Houston after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown.
A vehicle is stranded in high waters on a flooded Allen Parkway in Houston after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown.
Debris litters the streets in Houston after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown.
Buffalo Bayou floods stranding vehicles near Downtown Houston after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown.