United States

Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics

Hurricane Beryl wreaked havoc in Houston, Texas, with torrential rains causing severe flooding, leaving vehicles stranded, and inflicting widespread devastation. Here's a visual tour of the aftermath as the city grapples with the storm's impact.

Streets flood after Beryl made landfall | Photo: AP/Maria Lysaker

Streets flood near downtown Houston just after Beryl made landfall in Houston.

2/9
Texas Tropical Weather Beryl
Texas Tropical Weather Beryl | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Jackie Jecmenek, right, talks with city worker Bobby Head as she stands in front of her neighbor's home after Beryl passed in Bay City, Texas.

3/9
Hurricane Beryl: A tree rests on Bethel Church
Hurricane Beryl: A tree rests on Bethel Church | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

An upended tree rests on Bethel Church after Hurricane Beryl moved through the area in Van Vleck, Texas.

4/9
On lookers take photos of high waters
On lookers take photos of high waters | Photo: AP/Maria Lysaker

On lookers take photos of high waters on a flooded highway in Houston after Tropical Storm Beryl came ashore in Texas and dumped heavy rains in downtown.

5/9
A stranded car on a flooded highway
A stranded car on a flooded highway | Photo: AP/Maria Lysaker

A vehicle is stranded in high waters on a flooded highway at I10 and Washington in Houston after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown.

6/9
View of flooded Allen Parkway in Houston
View of flooded Allen Parkway in Houston | Photo: AP/Maria Lysaker

A vehicle is stranded in high waters on a flooded Allen Parkway in Houston after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown.

7/9
A vehicle is stranded on flooded Allen Parkway
A vehicle is stranded on flooded Allen Parkway | Photo: AP/Maria Lysaker

A vehicle is stranded in high waters on a flooded Allen Parkway in Houston after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown.

8/9
Debris litters on the streets in Houston
Debris litters on the streets in Houston | Photo: AP/Maria Lysaker

Debris litters the streets in Houston after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown.

9/9
Flooded Downtown Houston after Beryl dumped heavy rains
Flooded Downtown Houston after Beryl dumped heavy rains | Photo: AP/Maria Lysaker

Buffalo Bayou floods stranding vehicles near Downtown Houston after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  5. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  2. Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit
  3. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?
  4. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: ESP Coach Says Lamine Yamal Must Adapt To 'Reality' Of Harsh Treatment
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Who Is Lulu Sun - The Kiwi Tennis Star Who Knocked Out Emma Raducanu
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
  4. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Crushes Holger Rune, Sails Into Quarter-Finals
  5. Wimbledon: Svitolina Struggled For Focus After Russia Attacks On Homeland Ukraine
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 11 Married Women Misuse PMAY Scheme To Elope With Their Lovers
  3. Bengaluru: FIR Against Virat Kohli's One8 Commune Eatery For Keeping Bar Open Beyond Deadline
  4. Outlook's Next Issue: Climate Injustice
  5. Kathua Terror Attack: JeM Offshoot Claims Responsibility For Army Convoy Ambush; Massive Search Op On
Entertainment News
  1. Meryl Streep-Emily Blunt To Reprise Their Roles In 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel? Here's What We Know
  2. Watch: Darsheel Safary’s Audition Clip For Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' Goes Viral
  3. Singer Armaan Malik Issues Statement About Mistaken Identity With His 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Namesake: It's Hampering My Reputation
  4. Karan Johar Opens Up On His Struggle With Body Image Issues: I Felt I Was Failing My Parents
  5. Usha Uthup's Husband Jani Chacko Uthup Passes Away In Kolkata At 78 Due To Cardiac Arrest
US News
  1. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
  2. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  3. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  4. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  5. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
World News
  1. Hamas Warns Israeli Forces Of 'Disastrous Repercussions', Accuses Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  2. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
  3. Iran President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian Vows Continued Support For Hezbollah, Reiterates Anti-Israel Stance
  4. Houthi Rebels May Free Detained Yemeni Leader Mohamed Qahtan, Says UN
  5. UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak Dials Ex-MPs After Historic Defeat For Tories
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  3. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: 31 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  6. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru
  8. NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda