Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details

Hurricane Beryl, which caused damage and fatalities in Mexico and the Caribbean, has regained strength and made landfall in Texas. The National Hurricane Center warns of life-threatening storm surges, heavy rainfall, and strong winds.

Beryl strengthened late Sunday and made landfall early Monday over the central Texas coast near Matagorda, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Residents were bracing for the powerful storm, which had already caused fatalities and destruction in Mexico and the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center issued an update at 5 am EDT, warning that Beryl was bringing "dangerous storm surge and strong winds" and that flash flooding was expected.

The center located Beryl's eye over Matagorda, about 85 miles south-southwest of Houston.

The hurricane's top sustained winds were 80 mph as it moved north at 12 mph. A hurricane warning is in effect for the Texas coast from Mesquite Bay to Port Bolivar.

Evacuations and preparations

Residents along the Texas coast have been boarding up windows and evacuating beach towns. The storm is projected to hit the middle of the Texas coast around Matagorda Bay, approximately 100 miles south of Houston, early Monday. However, officials caution that the storm's path could still shift.

Beryl is expected to turn northeast and move further inland over eastern Texas and Arkansas late Monday and Tuesday. Additional strengthening is anticipated before the storm reaches the coast, but significant weakening is expected after landfall.

Warnings and potential impact

Tropical storm winds extend up to 115 miles from Beryl's centre. The hurricane centre has warned residents to prepare for potential flash flooding in parts of middle, upper, and eastern Texas, as well as Arkansas.

Texas officials expressed concern on Sunday that many residents and vacationers had not heeded evacuation warnings. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, serving as the acting governor while Gov. Greg Abbott is abroad, noted the lack of traffic on evacuation routes. He stressed the importance of taking the storm seriously and evacuating if instructed.

A disaster declaration has been issued for 121 counties. Coastal residents and business owners are taking typical storm precautions but remain uncertain about the storm's intensity.

School and flight disruptions

The Houston Independent School District has closed all campuses and cancelled activities for Monday and Tuesday. Refugio County and Port Aransas have ordered mandatory evacuations, while Nueces County has strongly encouraged residents to leave.

Flight disruptions have already begun. United Airlines is reducing its overnight schedule at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and plans to suspend most flights from Houston on Monday. American Airlines has cancelled about 50 flights and suspended operations in Houston until at least 2 pm CST on Monday.

Previous damage in Mexico

Beryl hit Tulum, Mexico, as a Category 2 hurricane, toppling trees but causing no injuries or deaths before weakening to a tropical storm. The storm knocked out power and caused disruptions in Tulum and surrounding areas.

Laura Velázquez, head of Mexico's civil defence agency, reported that Beryl had caused minor damage in Mexico, though tens of thousands were left without power. Army brigades cleared fallen trees and power lines in Tulum, which remained without electricity in many areas.

Historical context

Beryl is the earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic. It has already caused at least 11 deaths in the Caribbean, affecting Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados.

The hurricane centre forecasts that Beryl will make landfall as a strong Category 1 storm but warns that the storm could intensify further before hitting the coast. Warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico could fuel rapid intensification, potentially making Beryl a major hurricane.

Residents in southern Texas are advised to monitor Beryl's progress closely. The storm's rapid intensification earlier in the Caribbean has raised concerns about its potential impact on the Texas coast.

Community response

Communities along the coast are stocking up on essentials. In Corpus Christi, hardware stores are seeing high demand for tarps, rope, duct tape, sandbags, and generators, reported CBS News. Some residents are even preparing for "hurricane parties," although officials stress the seriousness of the storm.

Oil companies have begun moving employees off rigs along the coast. The U.S. Coast Guard is preparing to respond to impacts from Beryl and urging boaters to take precautions.

Before reaching Mexico, Beryl caused widespread damage in Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados, leaving a trail of destruction. The storm has resulted in 11 deaths across these islands, with significant power outages and damage to homes.

Beryl's rapid strengthening and historic nature make it a rare and dangerous hurricane for this time of year. Residents in its path are urged to take all necessary precautions and stay informed through official updates.

