United States

Hurricane Season Is Here And Beryl Is Approaching The US. Here’s How To Prepare For It

Hurricane season has already started with hurricane Beryl advancing. Emergency officials are urging people to prepare for the same and ensure their safety.

X
Hurricane Beryl pictured as a category 4 storm by NASA. Photo: X
info_icon

As hurricane season kicks off, emergency management officials are urging residents in coastal areas of the US, the Caribbean, and Central America to stay prepared. This season is expected to be particularly challenging due to record hot temperatures and an early onset of storms.

Jaime Hernandez, the emergency management director for Hollywood on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, highlighted the unusual conditions this year. "That’s a little bit different this year because of the reality we’re dealing with global warming, warmer sea surface temperatures, and atmospheric conditions that are more favorable to tropical cyclone development,” he said. “It could develop at any time.”

Hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, typically sees the most activity in September and October. However, this year has already seen an early start with Hurricane Beryl breaking records as the first Category 4 storm to form in the Atlantic Ocean in June.

Here are some tips to ensure safety and preparedness during this hurricane season:

Flood in Florida - X
NASA Maps Once-In-A-Million Year Florida Floods| When Will Hurricane Beryl Hit Florida?

BY Outlook International Desk

How to prepare for Hurricane Beryl?

Hernandez advises residents to focus on three key preparedness steps: make a plan, have an emergency kit, and stay informed.

“We trust the people, particularly those who live in an evacuation zone, that they need to have a plan because if an evacuation order is issued ahead of the hurricane, you don’t know what the impacts are going to be,” Hernandez said. “You don’t know what the infrastructure disruptions are going to look like.”

Preparation includes stocking up on supplies like nonperishable foods and water, ensuring all medical items and medications are ready, and consulting a doctor about any specific medical needs. Hernandez also recommends checking the lists provided by local or state emergency management departments to ensure full preparedness.

What are essential things for emergency kit?

Hernandez recommends having at least 1 gallon of water per person per day for about seven days. Other essentials include nonperishable foods, flashlights, batteries, medications, medical items, sunscreen, mosquito repellent, and portable power banks. Keeping cash on hand is also advisable since ATMs may not be operational.

Important documents such as birth certificates, Social Security cards, and other papers should be kept in a go-bag for quick evacuation.

null - AP
As 'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Beryl Approaches Caribbean, A Look At Deadliest Storms Of All Times

BY Outlook Web Desk

How to ensure vehicle preparedness?

Filling up all vehicles with fuel ahead of potential evacuations is wise. For electric vehicle owners, Hernandez suggests parking in an elevated location or away from the storm area due to potential flooding and storm surges. Following Hurricane Ian, about 20 electric vehicles caught fire after exposure to saltwater. Florida’s Hillsborough County provides guidance for electric vehicle owners, including parking vehicles about 50 feet away from any structure or other vehicles due to fire risk.

Evacuation guidelines

Residents in low-lying or flood-prone areas should plan to evacuate before a storm's arrival. Officials may advise moving just a few miles inland to stay with friends, family, or in a hotel or shelter. Residents should listen to their local emergency management officials for the most updated information on evacuation zones. Evacuation orders can come days or hours before a storm.

Where to find preparation guides?

Residents can visit their local or state emergency management office’s website for disaster planning guides. Florida residents can find this information on the state’s Division of Emergency Management website.

With the increasing frequency and intensity of storms, staying prepared and informed is more crucial than ever.

Representative Image - null
NWS Warns Of ‘Extreme Risk’ During Historic Bay Area Heatwave On 4th Of July

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: T20 World Cup Champions Finally Come Home; To Meet PM Modi Soon
  2. T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule
  3. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
  4. Victory Parade: What It Means, The History, And Difference With Victory Day Parade? - Explained
  5. India's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Parade: Hand-picking The Top 5 Open-Top Bus Parades
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Wes Brown Backs Cristiano Ronaldo; Former Teammate Expects Striker To Rise Again
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes
  3. Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown
  5. Copa America 2024 Golden Boot Race: Lautaro Martinez Leading The Charge, Can Darwin Nunez Catch Up?
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
  3. Ruud Vs Fognini, Wimbledon 2024: World No.8 Suffers Second-Round Exit After Veteran Italian Masterclass - Data Debrief
  4. Osaka Vs Navarro, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Crashes Out As American Breezes To Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
  5. Medvedev Vs Muller, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 5 Rallies To Comeback Win Over French - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today; Chest Injuries, Asphyxia Killed People In Hathras Stampede, Says Autopsy
  2. Army Issues ‘Clarification’ After Rahul Gandhi's Claim: ‘Agniveer’s Family Has Been Paid Rs 98 Lakh
  3. Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Admitted To Apollo Hospital; Officials Say Condition 'Stable, Under Observation'
  4. July 3, 2024 News: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Resigns; CBI Arrests 'Kingpin' Aman Singh In NEET Case
  5. Assam: 11 Wild Animals Killed As Floods Leave Kaziranga Park Deluged
Entertainment News
  1. Ann Wilson Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Postpones Heart Tour
  2. 'RIP', Starring Matt Damon And Ben Affleck, Heading To Netflix
  3. BTS Member Jin Expected To Take Part In Paris Olympics As A Torchbearer From South Korea
  4. 'Mirzapur', 'Masaan' Made Me Want To Tell Stories That Investigate Humanity: Shweta Tripathi Sharma
  5. Cate Blanchett To Receive Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award At TIFF 2024
US News
  1. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  2. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  3. Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does
  4. What To Stream To Celebrate The Fourth Of July?
  5. 68-Year-Old Tourist Allegedly Robbed And Run Over Outside Newport Beach Mall
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  2. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  3. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  4. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
  5. UK Election 2024: Labour's Inevitable Win Amidst Tory Turmoil
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  2. In First Visit To Ukraine After 12 Years, Hungary PM Viktor Orban Calls For Ceasefire With Russia
  3. From 'Mirzapur 3' To 'Pill' And 'Showtime' Season 2, 5 OTT Shows Releasing This July
  4. Arvind Kejriwal's Custody Extended Till July 12; Moves Delhi HC For Bail In CBI Arrest
  5. 'Dare To Love Me' Actress Lee Yoo Young Announces Marriage And Pregnancy
  6. July 3, 2024 News: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Resigns; CBI Arrests 'Kingpin' Aman Singh In NEET Case
  7. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Here Are The Pop Stars Likely To Perform At The Bash
  8. Sports News July 3 Highlights: Euro, Copa America QFs Confirmed; Indian Team Leaves Barbados