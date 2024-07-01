Sarasota County experienced some of the most intense rainfall on June 11. The National Weather Service (NWS) station in Sarasota recorded 6.5 inches of rain in 24 hours, shattering the previous record of 2.5 inches set in 1940. Nearby areas received up to 10 inches of rain, with the Sarasota Bradenton Airport reporting a record 3.9 inches in just one hour at 7 pm, nearly an inch more than the previous hourly record. Typically, Sarasota sees 7 inches of rain for the entire month of June.