United States

NASA Maps Once-In-A-Million Year Florida Floods| When Will Hurricane Beryl Hit Florida?

Florida has experienced record-breaking rainfall and new precipitation records due to a moisture plume from the western Caribbean. NASA has released images mapping of this historic flooding.

X
Flood in Florida Photo: X
info_icon

Florida received a record-breaking rainfall over the past month. NASA captured images mapping revealing significant flooding and new precipitation records, according to the NASA Earth Observatory.

A moisture plume from the western Caribbean brought heavy rains to Florida's Gulf Coast, with a slow-moving storm system prompting flash flood warnings and road closures across the region.

Satellite image of Hurricane Beryl - National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Beryl Intensifies Into Category 2| Everything About Hurricane Beyl Path, 2024 Hurricane Season Forecast And More

BY Harshita Das

The map released by NASA Earth Observatory illustrates the accumulation of rainfall during the 24-hour period of heaviest downpour. While Florida is no stranger to heavy rains, this recent deluge is a once-in-500-to-1,000-year event.

Florida flood image mapping by NASA Photo: NASA
info_icon

Sarasota County experienced some of the most intense rainfall on June 11. The National Weather Service (NWS) station in Sarasota recorded 6.5 inches of rain in 24 hours, shattering the previous record of 2.5 inches set in 1940. Nearby areas received up to 10 inches of rain, with the Sarasota Bradenton Airport reporting a record 3.9 inches in just one hour at 7 pm, nearly an inch more than the previous hourly record. Typically, Sarasota sees 7 inches of rain for the entire month of June.

Further south, Fort Myers and Naples also set new daily precipitation records on June 11. Miami nearly broke its rainfall record, resulting in hundreds of flight delays and cancellations at Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports, significantly affecting aviation operations, according to NWS measurements.

Meteorologists have noted that such extreme rainfall events statistically occur only once every 500 to 1,000 years. The rainfall data, sourced from the Integrated Multi-Satellite Retrievals for GPM under the Global Precipitation Measurement mission, might differ from ground-based measurements.

Forecasts predict continued heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding across Florida as tropical moisture interacts with a stationary front to the north. This rain has provided some relief from the drought conditions affecting Central and South Florida, underscoring the region's vulnerability to both drought and flood extremes.

When will Hurricane Beryl hit Florida?

Hurricane Beryl is currently entering the Caribbean, with a projected path south of the Greater Antilles. Beryl will likely stay away from Florida, but parts of the Gulf Coast will need to monitor the storm closely beyond the Fourth of July.

High forecast confidence in Beryl's short-term track is due to a high-pressure dome that is expected to protect Florida from direct impacts. However, this high-pressure feature may weaken after the Fourth of July, creating uncertainty about the path of the trailing disturbance.

Current models suggest that the secondary system will move through the central and western Caribbean. While not an immediate threat to Florida, there is a chance the system could lift north earlier if the high-pressure dome shifts away from the southeastern U.S. and a dip in the jet stream develops over the Rockies.

This scenario could occur during the second week of July, making it challenging to predict the exact path. Alternatively, the system might stay suppressed in the Western Caribbean if it encounters a large dome of high pressure to its west.

Representative image - Pexels
Will Rising Sea Levels Disrupt Millions Of American Lives?

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  3. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  4. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  5. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  3. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
  5. IPL: BCCI To Meet Franchise Owners To Finalise Retention Policy Later This Month - Report
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign