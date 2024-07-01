As 'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Beryl Approaches Caribbean, A Look At Deadliest Storms Of All Times

Outlook Web Desk
Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleads from government
Beryl is now only the third Category 3 hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic in June, following Audrey in 1957 and Alma in 1966, according to hurricane expert Michael Lowry
Thousands of people were in Barbados for Saturday's Twenty20 World Cup final, cricket's biggest event, with Mottley noting that not all fans were able to leave Sunday despite many rushing to change their flights
Known as the 'Great Hurricane' of 1780 that hit islands of the Caribbean, it is among the deadliest storms ever recorded, however, its specifics such as exact point of origin and strength, are unknown, as it took place before the advent of modern storm-tracking technology. The hurricane killed about 20,000 people
Hurricane Mitch is said to be the second-deadliest Atlantic hurricane on record which caused 11,374 fatalities in Central America in 1998
Galveston hurricane of September 1900, one of the deadliest natural disasters in US history, claimed more than 8,000 lives. It occurred in the island city of Galveston, Texas
Hurricane Fifi, later known as Hurricane Orlene, was a massive tropical cyclone that killed over 8,000 people in Honduras in September 1974
The 1930 Dominican Republic Hurricane, also known as Hurricane San Zenon, was a category-four hurricane that killed about 8,000 people when it crossed the Dominican Republic
Hurricane Flora is also among the deadliest Atlantic hurricanes in recorded history. It began as tropical depression in the Intertropical Convergence Zone on September 26, 1963 and intensified into a hurricane on 30th. It killed over 8,000 people