United States

After Caribbean And Mexico, Hurricane Beryl Heads Towards Texas | When To Expect Landfall

After wreaking havoc in the Caribbean region and Mexico, Hurricane Beryl is headed towards the US coast as it moves closer to southern Texas

| Photo: National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Beryl Heads For Texas | Photo: National Hurricane Center
info_icon

After wreaking havoc in the Caribbean region and Mexico, Hurricane Beryl is headed towards the US coast as it moves closer to southern Texas. With the tropical storm once again turning into a hurricane, a storm surge warning has been issued by the National Hurricane Center.

Based on the latest public advisory, the hurricane warning is in effect for the Texas coast from Baffin Bay to Sargent.

As per the latest description from the NHC - "BERYL FORECAST TO STRENGTHEN TO A HURRICANE AGAIN BEFORE LANDFALL... ...STORM SURGE WARNING EXTENDED EASTWARD ALONG THE TEXAS COAST".

Furthermore, a storm surge warning is in effect for "North Entrance of the Padre Island National Seashore to High Island, including Corpus Christi Bay, Matagorda Bay, and Galveston Bay."

Hurricane Beryl: When Will Make Landfall In Texas?

As per forecasters, Hurricane Beryl is expected to hit the US Coast as a Category 1 storm on Monday. As per Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick from the National Hurricane Center, the storm effects will hit Texas from Sunday onwards.

Ahead of the landfall, a mandatory evacuation has been issued for all residents in Refugio County in Texas.

Hurricane Beryl Becomes Earliest Category Five Storm, Leaves 9 Dead

Hurricane Beryl became one for the books adfter it was declared the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic Season and the earliest Category 5 storm in the past few weeks.

Beryl made its landfall in the Windward Islands in the Caribbean's Grenada. Following this, it moved to Barbados, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. The torrential rain and strong winds that the hurricane brought killed a total of nine people across the Caribbean - two in Jamaica, three in Venezuela, three in Grenada and one person in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

